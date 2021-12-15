A gasoline truck overturned and exploded in Haiti, launching a fireball that engulfed cars and homes, killing at least 60 people and injuries to dozens more, in the most recent disaster to hit this country whose difficulties have been greatly aggravated this year.

The explosion occurred shortly after midnight in Cap Haitien, the second city of Haiti on the north coast. Hours later, Tuesday at dawn, still buildings burned Y overturned vehicles. Firefighters they covered the bodies of young victims in the street with white sheets and loaded them into a truck.

AP

Hundreds of Haitians – who are no longer easily moved by so many misfortunes that their country has suffered – stared in disbelief at the loss of so many lives.

“It’s horrible what happened,” Patrick Almonor, Cape Haitian’s voice mayor, told The Associated Press. He added that death toll is expected to rise as rescuers scour the burned houses. “We lost so many lives.”

According to early reports, the tanker overturned while trying to avoid an oncoming motorcyclist. Those who witnessed the scene ran with buckets to collect what they could of the valuable cargo, probably for resale on the black market, as fuel spilled into a lit pile of garbage, said Dave Larose, a civil engineer who works. in Cap Haitien, to The Associated Press.

The explosion occurs at times that Haiti suffers from severe fuel shortages and rising prices that recently forced several hospitals to reject patients and the government to close schools, businesses and gas stations. The governments of the United States and Canada urged their citizens to leave the country.

Haiti is still trying to recover from the assassination of the president on July 7 and a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in mid-August. which caused more than 2,200 deaths and the destruction of thousands of homes. The country of 11 million people is also experiencing a wave of gang violence and kidnappings, including those of 17 American missionaries in mid-October. Five were released, but the rest remain in captivity.

“It is terrible what our country is suffering,” said Larose.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who is also a doctor, said the government would send field hospitals to the site and that he himself would go with a large contingent of medical professionals. He decreed three days of national mourning.

“The entire Haitian nation is in mourning,” he said.



