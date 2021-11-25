An unknown group of hackers is taking advantage of a new strain of malware to attack the bioengineering industry.

The world continues to advance, with advances and studies that can improve our lives, but not only progress towards progress. There are new ways to kill discoveries, and the latest has to do with bioengineering, which is in jeopardy thanks to a new breed of malware.

The Bioeconomy Information Exchange and Analysis Center (BIO-ISAC) revealed that a new hostile agent named Tardigrade made a first attack in spring. It was used in a cyberattack at a large bioengineering facility in the spring and a similar assault has now been repeated.

The BIO-ISAC has stated that These places are objective and should be extremely careful. This unknown group of cyber attackers is being patient and discreet, which increases their dangerousness.

This malware that has been called Tardigrade is mainly used for espionage. This does not prevent it from causing other damage, being especially harmful to networks, being able to interrupt connections.

These attacks could be directly related to the Covid-19 investigation. With the pandemic, multiple bioengineering studies were carried out and having reached different vaccines has shown that it is an important specialty.

It is not known where the Tardigrade came from

The origins of the evil code continue to be debated. BIO-ISAC believes that the malware is based on Smoke Loader, although specialists claim that it is a form of the HTTP Cobalt Strike beacon rather than a full HTTP beacon.

Due to its advanced characteristics, Tardígrado could have been developed by a group that is dedicated to the investigation of threats or it would even have been developed by the intelligence services of some country.

If you are looking for a safe and quality coronavirus map, which is updated in real time along with the most relevant news from reliable sources, one of the best is the Bing Covid-19 Tracking Map, coordinated by Microsoft.

Knowledge and resources are needed to have made a code with these characteristics. Because, It is ruled out that an isolated group of hackers could have carried out such a threat.

We will learn more about this malware over time. Cybersecurity researchers and even government agencies are working on it, seeking to uncover its origins and the identity of its creators.