Colombia filed a formal complaint with the TAS for the decision of the fight between the Colombian Yuberjen Martínez and the Japanese Ryomei Tanaka for a place in the semi-finals of the flyweight and that gave as the winner the Japanese who had to leave in a wheelchair after the confrontation. The COC request contains signed minutes from the judges, video of the fight, photos of the fight, press articles from around the world and an expert opinion from international judges requested by CAS. Nevertheless, the ruling ended up rejecting the petition and upholding the result of the fight.

The CAS (CAS) rejects Colombia’s petition

After meeting for just over two hours, the TAS finally published its decision. “The application submitted by Mr. Yuberjen Martínez, the Colombian Olympic Committee and the Colombian Boxing Federation on August 4, 2021 is rejected”. It also included that, “The Parties shall bear their own costs.”

Colombia’s lawsuit before the CAS for Yuberjen’s fight

“The Colombian Olympic Committee is allowed to inform that, after the final result of the last fight of the boxer Yuberjen Martínez in the XXXII Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, it filed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS-CAS), a legal appeal against the decision made by the judges of the fight between Yuberjen Martínez and Ryomei Tanaka (JAP), for the quarterfinals in the flyweight category on August 3. “

In addition, the statement added. “Therefore, our boxer, the COC and the Colombian Boxing Federation, granted special power to the lawyers experts in sports law Felix Andrés Burgos Méndez and Luis Fernández Aguilera, to the presentation of the claim before the ad hoc division of the TAS-CAS, which is competent to hear this matter in accordance with rule 61.2 of the Olympic Charter and the Arbitration Regulations of the Olympic Games (ad hoc regulation of the TAS-CAS) “.

What would Colombia have asked for in the lawsuit?

The Colombian Olympic Committee would have asked the TAS (CAS in Olímpicos) to the match be re-held, the judges suspended, Yuberjen awarded as the winner, chosen for the semifinals in case Tanaka is unable to competer. However, the most common decision in these circumstances would be to prevent judges from practicing again for an extended period of time.