

The CAS issued a ruling on the case of Peruvian soccer and the president of the Federation came out well off.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) rejected this Friday the precautionary measures requested by four clubs in the Peruvian league to suspend the call for elections for the board of directors of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF).

The decision of the TAS thus leaves the way free for the reelection of Agustín Lozano as president of the FPF by heading the only list that will run in these elections to be held on Monday, December 20.

In a statement, the FPF confirmed that “it has developed its processes of adaptation of statutes and procedures for calls for elections in accordance with the provisions and recommendations of FIFA and Conmebol ”.

The precautionary measures had been requested by the clubs Alianza Lima, Sporting Cristal, Melgar and Cienciano considering that the convocation of the elections was “illegitimate” and “hasty”, since the CAS is pending to rule on a lawsuit to annul the agreements of the last assembly.

This lawsuit was filed by Alianza Lima, Sporting Cristal and Melgar, understanding that the FPF incurred “illegalities” by not allowing them to express their disagreement with the modification of the bylaws that was finally approved in that assembly.

The statutes were modified after being annulled by the CAS in a recent ruling that gave the reason to these three clubs with respect to the agreements made by the previous assembly, held in October 2019.

The ruling also forced the postponement of the elections scheduled for September, and where Lozano also headed the only list in contention, since the statutes approved in 2019 restricted the profile of candidates, leaving out people like the sports director of the FPF, Juan Carlos Oblitas.

Lozano, who was sanctioned by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) for being involved in a ticket reselling scandal of the Peruvian national team, has presided over the FPF since his predecessor, Edwin Oviedo, entered provisional prison in 2018 accused of the murders of two trade unionists from one of his companies.

What’s more, Lozano is awaiting a trial that will begin in 2022 where he faces a prosecution charge of four years in prison for the crimes of incompatible negotiation, improper use of the position and ideological falsehood when he was mayor of the municipality of Chongoyape, in the northern region of Lambayeque.

