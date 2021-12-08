

Gerardo Martino is looking for new blood in the Mexican team.

Photo: Christian Hofer / .

The Argentinian Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, Mexico coach, assured this Tuesday that young people have open doors in their team and if they perform, they will be taken into account.

“The chances that these guys be called in January are open, “said the strategist when referring to the World Cup qualifiers in which Mexico will reappear in the first month of the year in an away match against Jamaica.

The strategist acknowledged that if after three years in a process of four there are more places available (for the World Cup) than covered, the three years have been unsuccessful, but there are spaces for those who show their talent.

“In each appearance these guys are presented with an opportunity,” he said, referring to young people who have not taken into account before and are at a disadvantage to play the World Cup, if Mexico qualifies.

The coach said that he does not expect anything special from the debutants, only that they enjoy and show the qualities for which they were summoned.

El Tri de Martino will face Chile this Wednesday in a friendly match in Austin, in which the two teams will play without their main figures, and will test rookies with the idea of ​​seeing if they are suitable to be called up to the tie.

Mexico lost last month to the United States and Canada and fell to third place in the Concacaf tie for Qatar 2022, while Chile appears in sixth place in the Conmebol tie, so the two teams must close strong to reach the World.

Martino acknowledged that while he will pay attention to beginners, he will take the game against Chile seriously.

“We do it in the same way as in qualifying rounds or the Gold Cup; Every game with the national team is important and this one is no less. We prepare him to play a good game tomorrow and achieve a good result, “he said, to a question about how he had trained with his players.

Mexico and Chile have met 32 ​​times, with 16 victories for Tri, 12 for Red and four draws.

The last time they played, in a friendly in San Diego in 2019, Mexico won 3-1.

Read also:

– Is Gerardo Martino going or staying in El Tri? Yon de Luisa spoke of the future of “Tata” in the Mexican team