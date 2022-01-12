Almost a month after the singer of the Mexican regional, Germán Montero will be crowned the winner in the first edition of “MasterChef Celebrity” in Mexico, TV Azteca is already planning the return of the children’s version.

And it is that in 2017, it was the last time that the television station led by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, opted for the children’s reality show, “MasterChef Junior”, where Diego Fernández was crowned the winner.

Since then, the young man continues to be part of the production, since he manages the program’s social networks alongside the first winner, Alana Lliteras, in 2016, but now a new generation is about to arrive.

And it is that over several years, the production has positioned itself as one of the strong cards of TV Azteca, to the extent that it continues with famous Chefs within the juries, who are going to return for the new installment.

Despite the fact that Benito Molina retired from the program for some time, for “MasterChef Junior” 2022, the chefs will return: Betty Vásquez, Adrián Herrera and José Ramón Castillo.

But now, the reality show is undergoing a change again after having Rebecca de Alba’s debut on TV Azteca, who was in charge of “Masterchef Celebrity”.

The owner of the program Anette Michelle, decided to return to her acting career and Televisa was the one who gave her that opportunity, so de Alba took her place in 2021 to be the host of the cooking show.

But now, the driver has decided to leave the road open for someone who has won the affection of children on more than one occasion, and it is nothing more and nothing less than the “queen of children”, Tatiana.

Tatiana on TV Azteca

It is worth mentioning that in 2021, the singer and actress participated in the Televisa program, “Who is the mask”, as she was under the “Carnivora” costume.

And it is thanks to the fact that the famous exclusives from the two television stations have ended, the host will now come to TV Azteca to be in charge of the children’s version of “MasterChef.”

It was a singer who showed his joy through the morning of the television, and assured that it is a new challenge in his professional career and that he has always been very close to the children’s audience.

“It is a great emotion to return to television as a host and to a program that is the most watched in all of Latin America and around the world. It is a program that everyone is waiting for. I am very excited to be the new host and to pamper the children, to meet them, “said the singer.

The recordings of the reality show will begin on January 12, once all those involved are confirmed as negative l COVID-19 and its respective variants.

It is planned that reality will be released on February 18 through the Azteca screens, where there will be 20 participants, this being the largest number of members that the franchise has had in its children’s version.

“We just started the recordings and there are 20 participants from all over Mexico and happy that this great career is given importance, which is being a chef, cooking and is part of our Mexican culture and how nice that children already have that gift and affection for culinary art “, he expressed.

