11/06/2021 at 08:00 CET

The 2021 season of the MLS has a clear protagonist: Taty Castellanos, the 23-year-old Argentine forward who plays for New York City. One game from the end of the season, he can finish as top scorer and is the leader with 18 goals in 31 games. But not only does he stand out in the face of the goal, being the one that fires the most shots in the competition (56), but he is also the one that produces the most assists. And he has a 69 percent passing efficiency.

His great season it has relegated other stars of the competition such as Mexican Chicharito Hernandez, who signed for the Los Angeles Galaxy, and Peruvian Raúl Ruisdiaz of the Seattle Sounders.

Castellanos came to NYC from City Torque, the club that the City Group has had in South America since 2018. He never played professionally in his country and before arriving at the Uruguayan club he ended up at the University of Chile, where he made his professional debut. There he was directed by one of the coaches who scored Lionel Messi at La Masia del Barca, Guillermo Hoyos.

“I am nine. I identify with Lucho Suárez’s claw and try to copy things from him and Radamel Falcao. I always try to help the team in whatever way. I like to try to open spaces in defense, run a lot, shoot diagonals. I am looking to have fun with the ball and score a lot of goals & rdquor ;, he defines himself.

In NYC it was directed by Domènec Torrent, former collaborator of Pep Guardiola. The Catalan coach was dazzled by the attacker and forced the club’s management to take him to New York six months ahead of schedule. And he introduced him to the game of possession and enhanced his attributes and his scoring nose. Guardiola himself, on a visit the Uruguayan club made to Manchester, praised the Argentine forward and predicted a European future for him. Teammate David Villa and rival Wayne Rooney (when he played for DC United) also praised him for his conditions.

Taty’s growth has been so spectacular since then that was projected as one of the best Argentine forwards, which earned him being called up for the Argentine Under-23 team that achieved qualification for the Tokyo Games.

This season he had offers from Europe and Brazil to leave the New York club, but the sports management decided not to sell it and improve his contract. And the bet has paid off: Castellanos is the MLS scorer and is one of the great candidates to emigrate to the next market and finally make the leap to a League of the Old Continent.

Taty is also NYC’s second all-time top scorer and wants to close out the season as an MLS scorer. His goals against Inter Miami in the last game put him ahead of Ola Kamara (17) and Ruidíaz, Adam Buska and Daniel Salloi (16). This Sunday against Philadelphia at Yankee Stadium he will have the opportunity to achieve the goal of being the top scorer of the season. Some clubs in Europe, such as Girona, have already shown interest in him and his club believe that it will be difficult to retain him in the next market.