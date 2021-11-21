11/21/2021 at 2:31 PM CET

Real Madrid achieved a comfortable 71-48 victory against Betis that showed the reason for their qualifying situation and that was fried before the dominance of Walter Tavares in the first few minutes.

Despite playing the fifth game in ten days, Madrid came out with vigor, supported by a Walter Tavares dominator who overwhelmed a weak Betis who came out as resigned to his fate.

The initial 11-0 was a clear reflection of that situation and that forced Joan Plaza to ask for time-out and ask for more intensity from his players.

Madrid began to lower the piston of the game and Pablo Laso gave entry, before concluding the first quarter, to Nigel Williams-Goss who returned to the team after three weeks of absence. With 18-6 they finished the first 10 minutes.

In the second act, Madrid relaxed and at Betis Shannon evans He showed his individual quality with actions of merit, with which the score slowed down to 32-21 with which the teams lined the dressing room.

In fact, Betis scored the second quarter with 14-15.

Madrid dominated the rebound, 27-18 in the first half, but missed too many shots and let Betis grow.

Nobody left the guide in the resumption. Tavares he continued to dominate. Evans, increasing their numbers and Madrid missing clear chances and dominating the rebound.

The Sevillian team timidly approached the scoreboard, 39-31 (m.24.30) and Madrid responded with a couple of defenses and as many cons to reestablish a wider difference, 45-31 (m.26). And close, practically, the game with 53-33 (m.28).

Guerschon Yabusele, He lifted the public from their seats with a basket and a back stopper that they added at 57-34 with which the third act ended.

With 23 points of advantage, the last quarter lacked significance. Williams–Goss accumulated minutes in his readjustment to the team and Laso gave rest to the most used players.

Madrid ended up winning 71-48, thanks to Tavares cold Betis in the early stages of the game.

Data sheet:

71 – Real Madrid (18 + 14 + 25 + 14): Heurtel (10), Abalde (11), Hanga (5), Tavares (11) and Yabusele (8) -starting team-, Williams-Goss, Causeur (3), Núñez, Rudy (3), Vukcevic (8), Poirier (7) and Llull (5).

48 – Coosur Betis (6 + 15 + 12 + 14): Almazán (3), Evans (22), Bertans (2), Pasenniks (8) and Brown (4) -starting team-, Agbelese (2), Marín, Gómez, Burjanadze ( 2), Bleijenbergh (4), Spiers (1) and Pozas.

Referees: Rafael Serrano, Sergio Manuel and Alberto Sánchez. Without eliminated.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the eleventh day of the Endesa League played at the Palacio de Deportes (WiZink Center) in Madrid before about 4,000 spectators.