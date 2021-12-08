The tax return for 2022, despite the COVID-19 will remain a concern in spring 2022, and the process of this year it will probably be closer than normal before the pandemic than in 2020 or 2021, both of which have extended deadlines due to IRS office closures and other reasons.

When do I have to file a tax return?

You must file your taxes before Friday, April 15, 2022. Otherwise, you will need to request automatic renewal by that same date. Fortunately, you can get a tax refund in just two to three weeks in 2022.

Before the pandemic, the IRS generally began accepting tax returns in the last week of January, although any Major new tax legislation passed in late 2021 could delay the start of the admission process by several weeks.

When will I receive my tax return?

Several factors contribute to the date of receipt of your tax return, either by check or direct deposit, and they are:

If you claim certain credits (earned income tax credit, child tax credit) Electronically or by mail If you already have debt with the federal government

The COVID stimulus payments will not affect your income tax refund, although it can be determined that some taxpayers do not receive a liability, which can be credited to the account. 2022 return. It is important to note that the IRS will delay processing for at least two weeks if your tax return contains an EITC or CTC for verification.

So will you increase the return?

You can file your tax return by mail, through an electronic filing website or software, or by using the services of a tax preparer. Whether you owe taxes or are waiting for a refund, you can find out the status of your tax return by:

Use the tool to check the status of your refund from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

Call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040 (press 2 for Spanish). Wait times to speak to a customer service representative can be long.

Check your IRS account information

Look for status update emails or notifications from the software or website with which you electronically filed your taxes

If you file your taxes by mail, using the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) certified mail service or other services at your local post office will allow you to track your tax return and get confirmation when the IRS received it.

Univision points out that it is necessary to use the tool such as a free tax calculator on different pages. Make donations, you can make an additional contribution to your defined retirement plan. In some cases they can do to have tax withholding and ensure that there is nothing left by the end of the year.

