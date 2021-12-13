Taylor Swift is one of the most recognized personalities in the world. Although his participation in film and television has been minimal, with roles in CSI, Cats – 29% or Valentine’s Day – 18%, the singer has been related to various actors throughout her career and that has made her a controversial figure for many. His musical talent has given him practically every possible accolade within the industry and he is constantly working not only on new songs, but also re-recording those he lost after they bought the rights to them. Despite her constant efforts, the young woman continues to be surrounded by various conflicts, one of the most recent being a plagiarism lawsuit.

A few weeks ago, Swift released a short film to promote her version of All To Well of the disk Net. Although the song was originally written in 2012, it became popular recently because it apparently speaks of her short but catastrophic relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. To tell her story, the singer decided to direct the video and star Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien and it immediately became one of the most viewed videos. Much of the public and even celebrities dedicated themselves to deciphering each word of the letter to learn the details about the happy relationship.

While that was happening, and after the successful premiere of the video I Bet You Think About Me, now directed by Blake Lively, the singer has had to face other legal problems. A lawsuit against Swift for the song has long been started Shake it off which is part of your album 1989. The song was used in the tape Sing, where it is interpreted by the character of Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) and it is not the first lawsuit that it causes.

In 2017, the writers Sean Hall Y Nate butler They sued Swift explaining that the lyrics of their song were very similar to the ones they wrote for the musical group 3LW, call Gon´ Play Beaches, originally developed in 2001. In February 2018, a judge threw out the case because the phrase “Players gonna play” is in common use and the comparison was “banal.” However, in 2019 after an appeal it was considered that there were sufficient grounds to investigate further. Now, BBC News reveals that the judge in the case denied Swift’s team the possibility of dismissing the accusation, explaining that a jury could see the resemblance between the two songs.

Originally, 13 songs older than Gon´ Play Beaches to show that the expression was neither new nor unique. This list included topics such as Hater Beach from The Notorious BIG Y Dreams from Fleetwood Mac. The response to the lawsuit clarified:

At the beginning of 2000, popular culture was adequately impregnated with the concepts of “players” and “haters” to generate the phrases “beaches … gonna play” or “haters … gonna hate”, which stand by themselves and are no more Creative than “runners gonna run,” “drummers gonna drum” or “swimmers gonna swim.”

Now, the answer changed to ensure that it is not only the lyrics that are the problem, but the way and when these phrases are used within the song:

Although there are notable differences between the two works, there are also significant similarities in word use and sequence / structure.

The court cannot currently determine that any reasonable juror could find substantial similarities in lyrical writing, word arrangement, or poetic structure between the two works.

For the band 3LW, Gon´ Play Beaches resulted in moderate success, but for Swift, Shake it off became the great success of his career with gains that other of his songs have not been able to match despite its success. The singer’s team has not sent any official statement, while Hall and Butler thanked the judge for the decision. At the moment it is unknown when they could go to trial to resolve the matter.

