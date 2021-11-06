If there is something that has stood out in Taylor Swift’s career, beyond her music, it is her love relationships. It is true that her private life should not influence her musical success, but each of her romantic experiences has led to notable musical hits that are on her fans’ playlists. Perhaps his first attractive relationship in front of the cameras and the pink press was the one he had with Taylor Lautner but, until today, the one that continues to talk about is the one he had with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Keep reading: Taylor Swift announces the relaunch of her album Red, and her fans turn to Jake Gyllenhaal

The romance lasted just a month, and it was ten years ago, but this turned into Net, one of the most successful albums of the singer where fans assure that there are a couple of songs dedicated to the actor from The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time – 36%, mainly “All Too Well”, where the lyrics It’s pretty straightforward, and even though it’s never been confirmed, all signs point to the actor’s romance by the way the travel accounts coincide and even indirectly mentions his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

In June of this year, the protagonist of Taylor Swift: Miss Americana – 93% announced that in the coming months she would relaunch that album, now called Red (Taylor’s Version), this with the intention of recovering his songs after they were all acquired by Scooter Braun, but beyond the excitement for the re-recorded versions of his songs, the eyes were once again directed to Gyllenhaal because, curiously, “All Too Well “Now it will last ten minutes.

The date has arrived, in the next few days the album is released and at the same time a short film written and directed by the singer called also All Too Well. According to Swift’s official announcement on Good morning america (via The Wrap), the little film will star Sadie Sink, one of the stars of Stranger Things – 76%, and Dylan O’Brien (Love and Monsters – 95%, Maze Runner – Run or Die – 65%).

November 12. Remember it. @SadieSink @dylanobrien pic.twitter.com/fTAd8dItX0 – Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) November 5, 2021

Continue with: Taylor Swift Joins David O. Russell’s New Movie With Christian Bale

The singer’s fans have already begun to draw their own conclusions, since the age of the actors coincides with that of the ex-partner, since Taylor was 20 years old at that time and the protagonist of Donnie Darko – 85% 29. The actors in the short film are 19 and 30. In the preview you shared Taylor Swift You can only see a car in the middle of the road on an autumn afternoon, but many expect to see the famous red scarf that is mentioned in the song and that, they say, is the one that Jake “stole” from Taylor.

The video and album will be released on November 12, and a day later Taylor will be a special guest on Saturday night Live to promote both projects. Although the singer is not very pleasant to make fun of her love relationships – she has complained about jokes about her at awards such as the Golden Globes or on series like Ginny and Georgia – 72% -, it will be interesting to see if she will play the topic on the popular comedy show.

Check out the reaction of some of their fans to the announcement of the short film below and how, once again, they made a trend for Gyllenhaal.

It may interest you: Ginny and Georgia: Taylor Swift responds to sexist joke about her

Jake Gyllenhaal asking Joe Jonas how he survived Taylor’s Version #AllTooWellTenMinuteVersion #RedTaylorsVersion #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/QIqUxvFFhv – _ (@nirvanaher) November 5, 2021

dylan o’brien watching swifties revive their hatred for jake gyllenhaal after nine years for his performance in all too well short film pic.twitter.com/FHujlhslrm – luli 💌 (@taybrinagirls) November 5, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal after learning that Taylor Swift just directed a short film from the ten minute version of All Too Well:

jake gyllenhaal after knowing that taylor swift just directed a short film of all too well ten minutes version: pic.twitter.com/LQwQCkCATv – ces🌙 (@swifolkfolk) November 5, 2021

The age difference between Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink is 10 years exactly like Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal. All Too Well’s short film is out next Friday! #RedTaylorsVersion

📝The age gap between Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink is 10 years exactly like Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal. All Too Well short movie will be out next Friday! #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/9PinHs5Qet – Oliver🧣 (@MissingLuci) November 5, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal after hearing about All Too Well’s television short film.

jake gyllenhaal after hearing about the all too well tv short film 💀 pic.twitter.com/hVxgH96DY9 – rav (@foIkrav) November 5, 2021

I’m praying for Jake Gyllenhaal.

I’m praying for Jake Gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/ov83BK8W8D – Jason🧣 (@ jason_thet_17) November 5, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal is the last person I want to be right now.

jake gyllenhaal is the last person i would want to be right now – cassandra🧣 (@ cuppatay13) November 5, 2021

jake gyllenhaal watching all too well music video pic.twitter.com/JQlOoXe9Ym – beck. (@impoliteswift) November 5, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal hitting twitter and seeing himself trending.

jake gyllenhaal coming on twitter and seeing himself trending pic.twitter.com/Xi25aVXwkn – paris ☆ (@mstaylorsbestie) November 5, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal watching everything he did to Taylor Swift in the ten minutes of All Too Well.