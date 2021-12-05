Taylor Swift is the most listened to female artist on Spotify! | Instagram

Recently, it has become known that the famous singer Taylor Swift managed to become the most listened to female artist on Spotify this 2021, an extremely important position for her.

As you may recall, the platform Spotify shared a couple of days ago which were the most played artists, songs and albums of the year, and names like Taylor Swift topped the charts.

And it is that like every year, the platform Spotify announced which were the most listened to artists of the year, according to the number of reproductions they had globally.

The first place of the most listened to singers was taken by the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny for the second consecutive year, and in second place was the American Taylor Swift, becoming the most listened to female artist on Spotify.

Yet in 2021, Taylor Swift topped the playlists without the need to release entirely new content.

On April 9 of this year he released “Fearless: Taylor’s Version”, a re-recording of his 2008 album “Fearless”, and on November 12 he released “Red: Taylor’s Version”, a re-recording of his 2012 album “Red”. .

Taylor is releasing new versions of his old albums as part of a commercial strategy because his old label owns the rights to the masters of these albums with which he rose to fame more than a decade ago.

This is how Taylor Swift’s latest album “Red: Taylor’s Version” has broken world records in less than a month after its release.

Specifically the single “All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version, 10 Minute Version), which reached first place on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the longest song in history to do so.

In this way, the song “All Too Well” surpassed Don McLean’s “American Pie”, which has a duration of 8 minutes and 34 seconds and was released in 1971.

On the other hand, the list, which takes into account all the reproductions on Spotify during the first 11 months of the year, positioned Olivia Rodrigo’s first hit, released on January 8, 2021 as the most listened song worldwide, surpassing “MONTERO “by Lil Nas X,” STAY “by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber,” good 4 u “by Olivia Rodrigo and” Levitating “by Dua Lipa, which are ranked next in that order.