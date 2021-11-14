Taylor Swift launches short film “All too well”, a success | Instagram

Recently, the famous singer Taylor Swift has released the short film “All Too Well”, after the relaunch of her successful album “Net“And without a doubt it is a success, because his fans have gone crazy with emotion.

There is no doubt that Taylor Swift is one of the most important singers in the music industry today, with more than 15 years of artistic career.

This is how the winner of the award for “Best Album of the Year” three times at the Grammys continues to remain in the public’s preferences with each of her projects.

In this way, with the recent premiere of RED Taylor’s Version, the singer presented her new project, the short film All Too Well, a very deep song, which since its premiere in the original version of the album, has positioned itself among the favorites of the audience.

As expected, when Taylor Swift premiered “RED (Taylor’s Version)” the memes did not wait, and now with the arrival of short film, the signs of admiration and reactions are already being present.

The short was directed and written by singer and businesswoman Taylor Swift, starring Sadie Sink, and Dylan O’Brien, who starred in this “All Too Well” 10 minute version.

It is worth mentioning that the hashtag “All Too Well The Short Film” was positioned in trends immediately when the video was released on the official YouTube channel of the so-called “Miss Americana.”

Just 20 minutes after being launched on the YouTube platform, the short film already had more than 1,200,000 views, and as the minutes go by they add more and more.

As you may recall, it was in 2019 when the singer promised to re-record her first six studio albums as a plan to regain the rights to her compositions.

And it is that Taylor had a contract with the firm Big Machine Records and, in 2018 he left to sign with Universal Music.

However, the rights to the original recordings of the six albums remained with the old label.

Months later Big Machine Records was acquired by Ithaca Holding, a company owned by Scooter Braun, with whom Taylor had worked.

With this acquisition, the executive acquired the singer’s catalog and did not allow her to acquire the rights to her music.

Scooter, who has worked with artists such as Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Ariana Grande, was publicly singled out by Swift for bullying and harassing her, an issue that sparked quarrels between the two.

In this way, in 2019 Taylor announced that Braun sold the rights to those first six studio albums without his knowledge to a private equity company, a transaction valued at 300 million dollars.