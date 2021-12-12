Taylor Swift received a lawsuit for possible plagiarism

Everything seems to indicate that the famous singer-songwriter American Taylor Swift will go to trial for the copyright of the lyrics of one of his greatest hits Shake it off, something that undoubtedly has more than one surprised.

Sadly, a California judge rejected Swift’s request to dismiss the case and determined that only a jury would be able to establish whether her 2014 success is copy from the song Playas gon ‘play (2001), from the dissolved girl group 3LW.

And although the rhythms of both songs are quite different, their lyrics coincide with variations of the phrases “players gonna play” and “haters gonna hate”.

Previously, California Central District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald had dismissed the case on the grounds that the lyrics were too “banal” to be copyrighted.

It may interest you: Spotify presents the most listened to 2021. Meet the lists!

In his original ruling, Fitzgerald cited 13 earlier songs that contained similar phrases, including The Notorious BIG’s Playa hater and Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams.

At the time, the judge indicated that in the early 2000s, popular culture was so steeped in the concepts of gamers and haters that phrases like “those who play … are going to play ‘or’ those who hate .. they are going to hate ‘they are not especially different from others like’ runners are going to run ‘; or’ swimmers are going to swim ‘.

The concept of actors acting in accordance with their essential nature is by no means creative; it is banal, “he wrote, summarizing that” the lyrics in question are too short, unoriginal and uncreative to justify protection under the Copyright Act. “

However, composers Sean Hall and Nathan Butler appealed the sentence and a federal court reversed the initial decision by returning the case to Judge Fitzgerald.

The singer asked for a summary judgment – to give an immediate ruling in her favor – but Fitzgerald refused to do so on Thursday.

Although there are some notable differences between the works, there are also significant similarities in word usage and sequence / structure, “he explained.

The magistrate added that the court is currently unable to determine whether any jury is able to reasonably find a substantial similarity in lyrical phrasing, word arrangement or poetic structure between the two works.

According to the judge, experts hired by Swift presented “persuasive arguments”, which were not enough to prevent the case from going to trial.

For its part, it is worth mentioning that Swift’s Shake it off is the best-selling single of her career and reached the top of the charts in the United States and second in the United Kingdom.