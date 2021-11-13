Taylor Swift fans know that it is a very special day because the new version of the Red album has just been officially released, the next in her intention to re-record all the albums for which she wants to regain her intellectual property. Following the success of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” comes “Red (Taylor’s Version)”, rekindling the emotions generated by the singer’s fourth album, which originally came out in October 2012. With this release, several surprises also came. as bonus songs that have the phrase “from the vault” in their name.

But something that is quite well known is that the music of the artist originally from Pennsylvania is usually inspired by real situations. Some of his albums, and some specific songs, have clues and many have discovered which tunes are about people with whom they have been romantically involved in the past. The name that automatically pops into the minds of many by the name of Red is actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who surely never imagined having to see his name trending on the internet again after the album was released almost 10 years ago.

However, with “Red (Taylor’s Version)”, the actor is on everyone’s lips again. Swift and Gyllenhaal were first seen together in October 2010 and dated for three months before going their separate ways (via Us Weekly). Two years later, Swift made headlines with her album Red, which featured hit songs “All Too Well” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” Fans were quick to search for clues within the lyrics, hinting not so subtly at Swift and Gyllenhaal’s dizzying relationship.

Although Swift did not specify which of her famous exes the songs are about, she later said that the actor spoke with her and told her that listening to the album was a bittersweet experience for him; as if it were “going through an old photo album”. Since then, although the actress said at the time that she believed that some of the songs on Red would only be for her, people have turned them into an anthem and “All Too Well” is considered by many as the song to listen to when it passes. for a love break.

Now that “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is out it’s inevitable that many will remember the public details about their relationship, but the singer took the song to another level by adding a 10-minute long version that can be found alongside the new ones. additions from the recent release, which has a total of 30 tracks with various “rarities” and songs that Swift had saved. With this also came a short film for “All Too Well”, which was directed by the artist herself.

The video stars Sadie Sink, star of Stranger Things – 76% and The Street of Terror, Part 2: 1978 – 95%, and Dylan O’Brien, star of Teen wolf and Love and monsters – 95%. We must mention that the age difference between the protagonists (she is 19 years old and he is 30) is a reflection of what Swift’s relationship with Gyllenhaal was at that time. The singer was 20 years old and the actor 29 when they came out, which was not very well seen at the time, it should be emphasized.

For more context on what the song represents, it can be said that “All Too Well” is widely considered by critics and fans as the pinnacle of the career of Taylor Swift and it has become one of the defining songs of his career even though it was never a single. The short film that bears the same title was written and directed by her, and is based on the song and therefore on her experience.

