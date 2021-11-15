Yesterday, Taylor Swift finally released the new version of her old 2012 album, Red, which includes songs of her own, written at that time but that in the end did not make it to the album. The new release has the collaboration of other famous performers such as Phoebe Bridgers, Gary Lightbody, Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton. Fans of Swift They were excited when it was announced that the singer would return with this project, as it was a way to regain her autonomy in the music industry, which, in addition to the new melodies, would include a 10-minute short, directed by the same Taylor, which would accompany one of his songs.

So far the album is doing phenomenal, because according to Chart Data, Red (Taylor Swift’s version) has broken the record of daily reproductions of an album by a female artist in the history of Spotify, surpassing the record of another of her own. records, Folklore (90.5 million). Not only in Spotify is it being a trend, because the 14-minute version of “All Too Well” already has 12.5 million views just 16 hours after its premiere on YouTube.

It was long rumored that “All Too Well” was about the three-month love affair that Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Rematch – 60%) and Swift They had had at the end of 2010, and that the new version of the song would present new details about this courtship, which was creating a snowball of emotion and doubts in the minds of the fans and that finally exploded yesterday. Video is becoming a worldwide phenomenon, and continues to accumulate thousands of views every minute that passes.

The relationship between these two celebrities began shortly before the 21st birthday of Taylor, and although it did not last long, in the photographs taken by the reporters they were seen as a couple in love. It is said that the actor was the one who broke up with her because of the great age difference, since he was 30 years old and the singer 21, there are also other speculations that say that Jake He stood her up on her birthday.

With the release of the video for “All Too Well”, fans of Swift have interpreted the lyrics of the song with a menacing look towards Gyllenhaal, well in this, Taylor mentions some memories that coincide with the difficulties she went through during her relationship with the actor, and that led her to have a broken heart. Now that her fans have witnessed what she felt during her love failure with Jake, they are furious against the protagonist of Donnie Darko – 85%, however not everything is anger or revenge on the part of the community, because the memes about their possible reaction to the launch of said song are beginning to arrive and they have not disappointed us. Here are some of them:

Jake gyllenhaal listening to the 14 minute version of ‘All Too Well’ realizing that the Taylor 21 told him of the future ‘I’m going to grow old but your lovers will be my age’

jake gyllenhaal listening to the 10 minutes version of all too well realizing 21 taylor called him out for the future “I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age” #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/GC2tRw10Ib – ada🦋 (@gecemiyyyyyyy) November 12, 2021

Jake gyllenhaal after knowing that Taylor directed a 10-minute short of ‘All Too Well’

jake gyllenhaal after knowing that taylor swift just directed a short film of all too well ten minutes version: pic.twitter.com/LQwQCkCATv – ces🌙 (@swifolkfolk) November 5, 2021

Jake gyllenhaal after listening to the 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’

Jake Gyllenhaal after listening to 10 minute version of all too well pic.twitter.com/g0sUueXVlG – No it’s becky (@ ITs_TS13) November 12, 2021

Jake gyllenhaal being seen leaving planet Earth after Taylor to announce the short of ‘All Too Well’

jake gyllenhaal caught leaving planet earth after taylor swift announcing All Too Well The Short Film pic.twitter.com/qvimLorqTt – amelio 🧂💨🚪 zenonator 😩 (@elios_august) November 5, 2021

Jake gyllenhaal after three hours of the release of the short of ‘All Too Well’

jake gyllenhaal in 3 hours that #RedTaylorsVersion + All Too Well short film will be out: pic.twitter.com/2YOb9GIsGT – seven 💋 (@ sevenisloved13) November 12, 2021

Jake gyllenhaal when Taylor won an Oscar before him for the short of ‘All Too Well’

Jake Gyllenhaal when Taylor wins an Oscar before him for the All Too Well short film pic.twitter.com/aPcq8s3AXu – Ryan (@RyanSchocket) November 5, 2021

Jake gyllenhaal being seen running for his life after the short of ‘All Too Well’ was announced by Taylor Swift

📸 Jake Gyllenhaal spotted running for his life after All Too Well short film by Taylor Swift was announced pic.twitter.com/BxivKJRIl4 – ven ⧗ is crying over Kanej (@ CHERRYMADW0MAN) November 5, 2021

