TCL has made a declaration of intent at the CES in Las Vegas, announcing the arrival of a new TCL 30 series equipped with support for 5G networks, as well as a tablet designed for students.

TCL reinforces its commitment to the mobile telephony segment by presenting the main lines of what will be the new range 30 that will bring next month to MWC 2022 of Barcelona.

The brand has taken advantage of the focus provided by Las Vegas CES to announce three mobiles of what will be the 30 series of the brand that will arrive equipped with 5G. Similarly, the brand has announced the arrival at the end of the year of the TCL TAB 10s 5G.

Beyond the TCL’s commitment to connectivity The brand has also presented a complete range of children’s tablets from the TKEE series and a Snapdragon-based student laptop.

The new 30 series promises good connectivity

The TCL 30 series It will be headed by three models with support for 5G networks. Although TCL 30XE ​​5G Y TCL 30V 5G They will only be released for the US market. However, TCL 30 5G will arrive in Europe before summer.

The new TCL 30 series is characterized by integrating AMOLED screens, stereo speakers and very good connectivity, all without neglecting the design and very competitive prices, as we could already see in the analysis of the TCL 20 series.

The brand hasn’t revealed too many details beyond the support for 5G connectivity, and summons us to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to find out all the details of the five remaining mobiles that will make up the new 30 series.

Who Said Tablets Were Out Of Fashion?

If the presentation of TCL has been surprising for something, it has been the great variety of tablets you have submitted.

To the announced TCL TAB 10s 5G coming by the end of the year incorporating 5G connectivity, a whole range is added aimed at different needs in the field of education.

To the catalog of TCL tablets by 2022 are incorporated from tablets designed for the little ones with the 10-inch and 8-inch TKEE Max and TKEE MID children’s tablet respectively; to more demanding needs that cover with the TCL TAB 10L with a 10.1 ”IPS screen and Android 11.

For those who need to go a little further, TCL proposes the TCL TAB 8 4G with LTE connectivity and WiFi 5, or NXTPaper 10S with support for the T pen, the TCL digital pen. Perfect for taking notes and studying thanks to its low blue light emission screen.

TCL Book 14 Go, low cost connectivity

TCL has also dared with laptops at its presentation of CES 2022 in Las Vegas, although it does so in a discreet way with a model based on a Snapdragon 7C processor It works with Windows 11.

It is a laptop that meets the connectivity and mobility needs of students in basic office automation tasks thanks to the incorporation of 4 GB of RAM memory Y 128 GB of internal storage.

The screen of 14.1 inch has a resolution of 1366×768 pixels that is complemented by a 40 Wh battery that promises sufficient autonomy to complete the study day.

With this proposal TCL aims to stand up to Chromebooks offering an affordable alternative on a Windows 11 platform.