TCL puts a new twist on gaming TV innovation with a range of new Mini LED panels capable of up to 144 Hz refresh rates to improve gaming fluidity.

The push of the NextGen consoles It has set the pace of innovation in televisions in the last two years with features that to date we only expected to find in a gaming monitor.

One of those functions is the 144 Hz refresh rate that TCL will integrate into its new generation of Mini LED televisions that it prepares for 2022 which will help to optimize the latest video games with a high frame rate per second.

The new televisions will expand the catalog of mini LED TVs that TCL already has on the market raising its level of benefits.

TCL is not a newcomer to this of the manufacture of televisions. In fact, it is one of the main panel manufacturers in the world, but with this commitment to gaming, the importance of developing better features is evident in the face of an increasing demand for televisions to play games.

The mini LED technology It is the most suitable to achieve these refresh rates since with it you get all the rapidity of the change of state of the LED light, and the precise control of the lighting with more than 1,000 local dimming zones.

Unlike OLED, this technology is not as sensitive to screen burn-in when the same illuminated content is shown for a long time on the screen, something that becomes more common when showing the interface, maps or game menus than when watching traditional content on television.

The result should be a smoother gaming experience which allows the hardware to go a little further than what is currently capable of being offered by panels with a native refresh rate of 60Hz or 120Hz, which sometimes fall a bit short when working with 4K resolutions at 120Hz.

Mini LED technology is already in a development phase mature enough to far outperform conventional LED displays, dangerously close to the performance of the more affordable OLEDs in terms of color rendering, brightness and contrast.

From TCL they indicate that with this movement they hope to achieve a strategic position in the sector during the next few years in which they will not stop investing in R&D to achieve higher production standards, greater energy efficiency and squeeze the full potential of Mini LED technology.