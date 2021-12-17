12/17/2021 at 1:25 PM CET

Marina Borràs

Social networks make us lose a lot of time immersed in the great universe of content that they provide us in multiple formats, channels and themes. You only need to review the use time that all our mobiles offer us to realize the hours we spend sliding our finger over our screens. And our sons and daughters too.

But social networks are not only used to waste time, as pointed out by María Lázaro, teacher and author of books such as “Social networks and minors. Practical guide & rdquor ;, in his presentation of the Educar es Todo event: “In the networks we can be inspired, learn, teach our children to create content & mldr; & rdquor ;.

Keys to not wasting time on social networks

María Lázaro indicates that the first thing we must assume is that “being online is part of life, of young people and adults. So, we have to learn to manage that connection and, also, not being online & rdquor ;.

Mothers and fathers must have profiles in the different networks

For example, “on TikTok there are many challenges, but not all of them are bad. For example, challenges for the climate or on educational issues. But to know what are the challenges that can be useful to us and that make us think, we must also have a profile in that network before our children open it, in any social network. But don’t tell us & rdquor ;, explains the expert.

Mothers and fathers must have profiles on the social networks that our children use | Unsplash

Know interesting and useful content

María Lázaro also explains that in the networks, for example on Instagram, YouTube, Twitch or TikTok, we can find teachers, disseminators, poets, booktubers (youtubers who talk about books), artists & mldr;

For this reason, the expert advises us that “we also propose references to them, and for that it is very important that we understand what they are interested in& rdquor ;.

“If we do not try to understand them, we will never be able to accompany or redirect them in their use of social networks”

Maria Lazaro

Expert in Social Networks

Another key aspect is to teach them to contrast the hoaxes and false news that flood the internet, and that “we can do it with the tools that they use themselves & rdquor ;. For example, encouraging them to follow media accounts, journalists or those who are dedicated to contrast hoaxes.

Let’s try to understand their world

Finally, “it is very important that we try to understand their world, even if we don’t share it, even if we don’t agree & mldr; but if we don’t try to understand why they are there and why they like it, we will never be able to accompany or redirect them in the use they make of social media and technology& rdquor ;, concludes María Lázaro.

These are some keys that María Lázaro gave us in her presentation, but if you want to know all the details that she explained in her speech “Social networks: the new favorite place for our children & rdquor ;, here we leave it in full. Keep a pen and paper close!