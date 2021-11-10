11/10/2021 at 15:15 CET

Ana Nieto

Nobody likes to be told what to do. Neither do the children. Therefore, saying a thousand times “Pick up your room & rdquor ;,” have your milk & rdquor ;, “do your homework & rdquor; it doesn’t work much and it only manages to exhaust us and make us lose patience.

As the pedagogue Maite Vallet explains to us, “they get used to our repetition and it enters them through one ear and leaves through the other & rdquor ;. Then, How do we teach without giving orders? How do we get them to assume or internalize those habits without getting angry?

Teach without giving orders

Do you want your child to internalize his habits such as making the bed, cleaning his room, doing homework or getting up the first time every day? The first thing: it is important that we do not get angry. We know that it is not easy, because many times they take you to the extreme, but as Maite Vallet reminds us, “we cannot forget that we are an example of behavior for our children. When we get angry because they have not done something that we have asked of them, we are teaching them to get angry whenever someone does something in a way that they do not like, to achieve, in this way, reverse the situation & rdquor ;.

If what we want is for our children to be responsible and assume their tasks, we have to educate them, teach them to do it. If we give them orders, we will only make them obedient, that they do it because we have told them, but with this they do not learn to know why they have to do it. This is something that the psychologist Antonio Ortuño says with good reason.

Recommendations to internalize habits

Maite Vallet gives us some guidelines:

Teach them step by step, not on the fly

As Vallet tells us, “They are not going to learn to tidy up their closet in the morning when we are in a hurry. We will have to do it in the afternoon or on the weekend. Rushing hinders or prevents learning & rdquor ;.

For your child to internalize that he has to pick up toys, you have to teach him.

Step by step and one by one

We cannot expect our son to do everything from scratch: pick up toys, make his bed, homework, brush his teeth & mldr; We have to be patient and go little by little. If we can get him to pick up his toys before he goes to sleep every day, that is already an achievement. Little by little he will take on new tasks.

Give him a hand

“Some habits can be very costly for them, & rdquor ;, says Vallet, so he recommends that we give them a hand. For example, to make the bed. “Surely at the beginning we will have to help them so that later they will assume it alone & rdquor ;, adds the expert.

Encourage him

The bed may not be perfect, but “we have to encourage him by understanding that it is difficult for him. Reinforcing positive behaviors will cause them to repeat them. From recognition and affection, more things are achieved than from punishment & rdquor ;, Maite emphasizes.

Be demanding and follow the rules

Until they learn and automate these habits, Maite recommends that we “be demanding. We cannot assume your habits & rdquor ;. Although we see the super cluttered room. If he has to assume that habit, we cannot go and pick it up ourselves because then they are left with the fact that in the end we will pick it up ourselves.

Teach him the consequences

At this point, Maite speaks that “we are not looking for punishment because they have behaved badly, we are looking for a consequence that encourages them to do what it costs them. If they do what it costs them, like cleaning the room, they will do what they like, like going to the park, that is, they will find a positive consequence & rdquor ;. For the child, this learning is summarized in, according to the pedagogue, “if I act according to my objectives, I obtain a motivating reward, I achieve what I propose & rdquor ;.