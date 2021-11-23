11/23/2021 at 23:05 CET

Barça has lost the opportunity to qualify for the round of 16 Champions League final after failing to beat Benfica. The blaugrana will play the pass against Bayern, which after winning in Kiev, is one of the six teams that have already secured their ticket to be among the top 16.

The Manchester United has also sealed his pass after winning at Villarreal, while the Chelsea and Juventus They have finished their group and will also be in the eighth. Liverpool and Ajax are the other two teams that have already passed the group stage, despite the fact that they have not yet played their match on the fifth day of the group stage.

Up to six more teams could seal their pass this Wednesday

Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester City, PSG, Porto and Dortmund They can certify their classification on the day of this Wednesday. Those of Carlo Ancelotti will be classified if they win their game against the Sheriff. If the whites win, the Inter He could also certify his pass if he manages to score the three points against Shaktar Donetsk.

Borussia Dortmund and Sporting de Portugal will play an authentic final in group C. Tied on points and with the Ajax classified as first in the group, the two teams will meet in Lisbon. If Dortmund win, they will be a team from the last 16 for the ‘goal average’ while if the Portuguese do, they will have to wait to score a point the last day to do so.

In group B, with the Liverpool being mathematically first of the group, Porto could be the one to accompany Klopp’s men. If the Portuguese win and the Athletic loses to Milan will be a team in the round of 16.

In the last group in play, Manchester City and PSG could certify their classification despite facing each other. If he Witches loses to Leipzig, the two teams will be classified regardless of the outcome of their match. If Bruges manage to beat the Germans, only one of the two, whoever wins, will be able to certify his pass.