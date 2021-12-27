12/26/2021 at 7:49 PM CET

betfair

LaLiga Santander is about to return from the Christmas break to which Real Madrid has left with a considerable income. Eight points on Sevilla have those of Carlo Ancelotti, who have a large part of the work done. Now, they must finalize what they seem to have on track.

There have already been several warnings throughout history: being a winter champion is no guarantee of anything. Barcelona already knows what that is. In 2019-20 he scored two points at Real Madrid and the white team ended up taking the title.

Real Madrid itself suffered the same situation in 2014-15. He was ahead of Barça by four points and the Catalans finally added another League to their showcases with only two units difference.

Previously, in 2013-14, Barcelona came tied on points but ahead of Atlético de Madrid. Godín’s famous header at the Camp Nou ended up giving LaLiga to the Cholo Simeone team when all the forecasts gave by favorites to those of the Condal City.

If we go back to 2006-07 we find a particularly painful case. Sevilla was facing one of the most important opportunities in its history. He left at Christmas as the leader with two points over Barcelona. Unfortunately for them, Real Madrid ended up winning tied on points with Barcelona itself.

Finally and completing the last quintet of teams that have let this advantage slip away, Real Madrid from 2003-04 had two points over Valencia, distance that the Che ended up tracing to add a league to their showcases.