Nintendo is partying for the future launch of one of the most anticipated games of its current generation of consoles. We are talking about the desired The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It is a title that would mark the return of this franchise after a long period of silence, where we did not have a single title in this saga in the last six years with Breath of the Wild, which was released in 2017.

Half a decade has had to pass to enjoy a new adventure of which we know little about its plot and the exact point it occupies within the official chronological line of the canon.

Everything suggests that it would be a direct sequel to the previous game, but the point that has caused the most attention and confusion among fans are all these images where we can see the legendary Master Sword completely destroyed.

Image: Nintendo | Before the launch of the new The Legend of Zelda game Nintendo has released a great video in honor of the Master Sword.

The Master Sword is one of the most iconic and representative elements of the entire Zelda universe and multiple rumors have circulated about what would have happened to this object that apparently will be fractured for a good part of the plot.

Nintendo knows that they have something big on their hands and they are playing their cards to maximize the excitement and increase the morbidity around this legendary weapon.

This video from Nintendo makes us nostalgic about Zelda and the Master Sword

Through your official account for Spain at Twitter The Japanese video game company has released an interesting tribute video in honor of the Master Sword.

In the brief audiovisual material, barely 40 seconds long, we can take a tour of the moments of appearance of the Master Sword throughout the The Legend of Zelda franchise.

It all started in the 16-bit era around 1992 with A Link to the Past. There this sword became the main weapon of the game under the name that we all already use.

But the reality is that we could not appreciate it in all its splendor until Ocarina of Time. Link’s first adventure in 3D where the polygonal graphics allowed us to appreciate the superb design of the weapon.

Now with Tears of the Kingdom we don’t have a clear idea about what will have happened to the Master Sword, but this video gives greater magnitude to the fact of seeing it destroyed.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released this May 16, 2023 for Nintendo Switch.