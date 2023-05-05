The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It is one of the most anticipated games of the last decade. Not only for Nintendo Switch owners, but also for video game lovers in general. So we are not exaggerating when we say that those who consider themselves true fans of video games cannot be happy about the leak that went viral a couple of days ago.

The information that rose like foam caused reactions in absolutely all sectors of the gamer world. They even had a prominent Nintendo personality react to this situation that directly affects the company.

This is the former president of Nintendo America, Reggie Fils-Aimé. According to a review by nintenderosthe executive cited a tweet that shows a user with a game available and reproached his action with a phrase that he took directly from the 2008 movie Taken.

“I do not know what you want. What I do have is a very particular set of skills, skills that I have acquired over a very long career, skills that make me a nightmare for people like you,” she wrote.

Reggie Fils-Aimé is a prominent executive in the video game industry. He was the president and COO of Nintendo of America from 2006 to 2019. Under his leadership, Nintendo launched successful consoles like the Wii and Nintendo Switch. Reggie is known for his charisma and commitment to Nintendo fans. After his retirement, he became a teacher and joined company boards of directors. His legacy has made him a beloved figure in the gaming community.

The Legend of Zelda is one of the most beloved franchises in the entire industry and any new game in this saga remains to this day as a permanent solid argument to consider investing in a console that we do not have.

In the particular case of this title, Nintendo has opted for a curious speculative strategy where to date, days after the official launch of the game, we do not know many real details about the plot and the game system of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

There are some scattered details, like that powerful and disturbing image where we see Link’s Master Sword completely annihilated. But in itself there is no more information about what we will experience in that adventure.

For this reason, it is more than understandable that Nintendo finds itself with alarms going off when reports emerge where it is claimed that the game would have been completely leaked, both in its original physical and digital format.