It seems that 2023 will be a great year for the owners of a Nintendo Switch, since there is a calendar of releases of titles that seem absolutely essential for this laptop, with a wide gallery of proposals for all tastes and styles.

By all accounts The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most anticipated game of all those contemplated for these months, scheduled to launch in a very few weeks this May 12, 2023.

But the reality is that at this point the Nintendo Switch has an admirable catalog of titles that perhaps should even be tested before the most anticipated RPG of this 2023.

So we have made this short list, with our selection of five games that we consider to be the best you can try this year, before all the other releases.

The 5 best games to try on your Nintendo Switch this 2023

These are our recommendations without a specific order in their appearance, appearing first or at the end of the list does not mean that it is better or worse.

Metroid Prime

It is a remake of a 2002 game, but it is one of the best in its class. Now with the new control system it finally reaches its full potential not achieved in its original release.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

A great title to pass the time, if you have 15 minutes to spare and don’t want to get bogged down with a complex system of controls, this is the perfect alternative to pass the time.

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey

The equivalent of Super Mario 64 for this generation. An essential game that every Switch owner should try. The game is inventive, dazzling, smart, joyful, highly creative, and almost perfect in its genre.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

This character is finally given a title to match his popularity. It’s the first game in the franchise to feature 3D gameplay, and it might actually be the best Kirby adventure of all time.

Ideal as an introductory title for very young gamers who are just developing their manual dexterity with the controller.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

It is far from being the best game in the franchise, but it is essential if you plan to play Tears of the Kingdom. The title manages to get the most out of the Switch’s graphic processing power and the adventure has definitely marked entire generations of young gamers.

BONUS: Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A Pokémon adventure in an open world very inspired by the Zelda saga. It feels fresh, innovative, and with plenty of scope for new adventures.