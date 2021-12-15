

Javier Tebas wants to see Haaland in LaLiga regardless of the team that signed him.

Photo: INA FASSBENDER / . / .

The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, lowered FC Barcelona from the cloud that had them thinking of signing Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and he admitted that for the culé team, this will be quite “complicated” to achieve in the next winter market, due to the current economic situation of the club.

“I think signing Haaland in the summer is very difficult for Barcelona, There would have to be many circumstances apart from the agreement with CVC. There are the numbers that they presented and to recover those losses and have a good salary limit, he has to do many things. The CVC issue would help, that’s for sure, “said Tebas.

“If they were thinking of adhering to the agreement, I think it would be the best option for them, as I said at the time. They have not understood what the agreement is and Barcelona, ​​in the current situation, would benefit a lot same as in summer. They direct and they are the ones who decide ”, he stressed.

Real Madrid with more chances of signing Haaland, according to Tebas

In addition to emphasizing the poor economic situation of Barcelona, ​​he made it clear that he wants to see Haaland and Kylian Mbappé in LaLiga, while emphasizing that Real Madrid has the economic power to bring them together.

“I hope so, that Mbappé and Haaland end at Real Madrid or in some Spanish team. Real Madrid has the capacity, with the management it has done, to have both players if it wants to, ”he said.

“But if they are priced reasonably, it seems that with Raiola (representative of Haaland) is all irrational. It would be a very important effort that would do very well for Spanish football and LaLiga, we would appreciate it very much, ”he said.

For his part, while he attended the 2021 AS Sports Awards ceremony Thebes referred to the failed Champions League draw. “I do not know if it is a human or technical error, but it is a shame,” he said.

In that sense, he left a message to the group led by Carlo Ancelotti and affirmed that the crossing with Paris Saint-Germain is more attractive. “Maybe Real Madrid is right in saying that the whole draw should not have been repeated, but that is a personal opinion. Didn’t we want interesting matches? Well, this is more so than with Benfica ”, Indian.

Meanwhile, Tebas said that according to his assessment the championship is not defined despite the great advantage that Real Madrid has: “This question always happens on these dates and then it has never been like that. Soccer is very exciting, There is a long season left and our league has more emotions. Europe, the decline… There is a lot of league left. What happens is that Madrid is in an extraordinary moment ”.

Finally, the president of the Spanish football tournament indicated that Madrid’s news could take him to the Champions League final. “I would say that if Real Madrid is still in its current moment, it is the favorite to be in the final of the Champions League, I think it is at an incredible level and much higher than what it was at the beginning of the season. If he continues at this level, he can be in the final perfectly ”, he sentenced.

