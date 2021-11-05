In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Some of the best series and movies related to technology and the future that you can start this weekend on HBO Max Spain.

The arrival of HBO in Spain was a great event, especially since it is one of the digital platforms with the highest quality and most awarded series and films. But now, with HBO Max, they are raising the bar with a lot more content.

HBO Max is now available in Spain with thousands of titles in its catalog, among which its productions stand out.

If you are thinking of signing up for HBO Max this weekend, we are going to propose some series and movies related to the world of technology and science that we are sure you will enjoy.

Some you may know, others may be news that you had not heard before, but we assure you that they are all perfect to start devouring this weekend.

Westworld

One of HBO’s big hits in recent years has been Westworld. This science fiction series tells how a large company has created androids that appear fully human and are characters in various worlds, such as the Wild West or feudal Japan.

The third season is more focused on the future and is where you can see more science fiction that we are used to.

Raised by Wolves

This is one of the best science fiction series produced in a long time. Raised by Wolves is a Ridley Scott production focused on the distant future, where two androids arrive on a planet with the task of perpetuating the human race.

It has, for now, a season and is available on HBO Max.

Silicon Valley

Satirical series or faithful account of what happens in the cradle of technology? Silicon Valley is a humorous series that takes you to the world of startups in the valley from San Francisco to San Jose in California where some of the most important technology companies in the world are born, grow and often die.

The series tells the story of Pied Piper, a small internet company that will be involved in a thousand problems to become a great company.

The Inventor

In the documentary The Inventor of almost 2 hours tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, who was once one of the unicorns of Silicon Valley with the supposed creation of a machine capable of doing dozens of tests with a single drop of blood in a short time.

In 2014 Theranos was worth $ 9 billion. Two years later the SEC accused Theranos of being a big fraud and the company lost all its value.

The Big Bang Theory

One of the most recognized sitcoms in the world and that ended in its 12th season not long ago. The Big Bang Theory It is more than a series about “geeks”, but about the evolution of people and personal relationships.

But undoubtedly the stories of Leonard and Sheldon, two brilliant but misfit physicists, give very funny situations that in one way or another we all feel.

Years and years

Years and years is an HBO production in the purest Black Mirror style. It shows how our present and nearest future can be affected by technology, increasingly focused on mining our personal data, affecting politics, economics and personal relationships.

An essential miniseries about the present and how we could end up in an increasingly possible future.

Devs

Devs is one of those science fiction series that mixes the plausible with the improbable.

Set in a Silicon Valley company dedicated to artificial intelligence, a thriller is mixed with science fiction and the possibilities of quantum computing and how it can affect the future.

