Bitcoin is still quite asleep, and the alternative cryptocurrency segment is taking advantage to gain prominence. Ethereum price is leading the new bullish rally, and technical analysis tells us that it could go higher in the near term.

At the time of writing ETH is trading at $ 4,683.34, accumulating a gain of 2.31% in the last 24 hours and 10.05% in the last 7 days.

On the weekly ETH vs BTC chart we are seeing a big bullish signal, which could be heralding the start of the altseason that so many are waiting for.

Ethereum price is challenging the most important resistance zone against Bitcoin, and the previous trend tells us that it will most likely be traversed in the next few days.

The momentum developing on this chart is likely not half way through yet, so the gains may be quite interesting in the weeks / months ahead.

Ethereum price vs US Dollar technical analysis

With yesterday’s upward jump, the price of Ethereum managed to regain its short-term trend, which makes this technical analysis quite positive.

The immediate resistance located at $ 4,524 was crossed, leaving the ground clear until the supply zone left by the all-time high.

Right now we are seeing a bit of weakness from buyers, so a pullback is likely to begin.

However, it doesn’t seem like a very good idea to bet against the bullish move. Perhaps a slight correction is enough to seek to set new highs.

As long as the support at $ 3,996 holds, the bulls will have control of the Ethereum price.

Ethereum price daily chart technical analysis. Source: TradingView.

Forecast

On the ETH vs USDT weekly chart we see that the price made a significant pullback, which started in early November and seems to have already bottomed out.

After retreating towards 38.20% Fibonacci, the low prices were rejected; now the price action is heralding the start of a new momentum. If it continues as it goes, this technical analysis of the price of Ethereum sets us a goal of $ 5,434.95 (-27% Fibo) to reach it in the coming weeks.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be accepted as investment advice.

