11/17/2021 at 01:44 CET

The Spanish Paula Badosa, tenth in the world ranking, said on Tuesday that to fulfill her I dream of being one of the best five tennis players of the world, you need to grow in all aspects.

“It remains to continue on the same line, improving mentallythat things like today happen to me; that’s going to make it better. Technically I must improve in everything, my forehand, my backhand, my serve, everything can be polished, “she told . at a press conference after being eliminated in the semifinal of the Akron WTA Finals.

Badosa qualified first in their group after showing great tennis, but this Tuesday She was not comfortable on the track and fell 6-3, 6-3 to her compatriot Garbiñe Muguruza in a duel that went one way.

Before the media, she accepted that to be among the top five in the ranking, a player must do everything almost perfectly and that is what she will look for from next season.

“Physically I have improved, but I am missing a level or two more. I must continue on the same path, there will be victories and defeats, we will have to accept it, manage it normally and learn from days like today, “he said.

Badosa has been one of the fastest growing tennis players on the WTA tour, by climbing to tenth place in the standings, although in the duel against Muguruza he was well below his level.

“I have not enjoyed anything, It has not been pleasant for me, I have been blocked. What I know worse is that I have not been able to compete, I don’t know what happened but she played very well, she did what she had to do; the credit goes to her, “he said.

The player who turned 24 this Monday cried on the court and in moments of rest; about that he said that the tears were from the frustration of having played badly.

“I have fought and today I did not find a way to compete.r. Winning or losing is part of the sport, but it annoys me if I can’t compete, “he explained.

Paula, tournament champion Indian Wells, hoped to soon remove the sadness over the defeat and, although he accepted to go through a bad moment, he accepted that 2021 has been a great season.

“This year I have realized that I am stronger than I thought in all respects. I have put myself in a position on the circuit that I did not expect, I discovered that I am stronger than I thought, “he concluded.