

The burning synagogue left losses of $ 25,000.

Photo: Jens Schlueter / .

An 18-year-old from the Texas State Guard was charged with setting a fire at an Austin synagogue on Halloween night, indicated this Monday an affidavit of criminal complaint.

The subject identified as Franklin Barrett Sechriest, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with lighting a fire near the Beth Israel Congregation in Austin on October 31 at 9:00 p.m. whose damage to the synagogue reached $ 25,000, indicated the affidavit.

After the investigation and interviews with witnesses to the event, officials determined that the fire was formed intentionally, so it was an act of arson, the complaint said.

Sechriest was caught on synagogue surveillance video getting out of his vehicle and could be seen carrying a container similar to a fuel jug, as well as a roll of toilet paper. He then walked to the entrance of the temple administration officeNBC News reported.

As the flames became visible in the video, Sechriest could be seen driving away from the scene and running to his car, the affidavit said.

Meanwhile, the FBI issued federal search warrants Wednesday at Sechriest’s home, and found clothing similar to what the suspect was wearing on surveillance video.

They also found an American Express card in his name, which details the complaint he used to purchase a VP Racing Fuel 5 Gallon Utility Jug by September 6.

They found three 33-ounce glass bottles, three more than 32-ounces of lighter fluid, a lighter and storm-proof matches inside their vehicle, which an agent described in the complaint are commonly used for making cocktails. Molotov.

Key evidence with confession

However, one of the key pieces of evidence was in his diary, which was found and a confession was written: “I set fire to a synagogue”.

The Texas Military Department confirmed that Sechriest belongs to the 6th Brigade of the Texas State Guard and they are cooperating with the authorities in the case.

“The Texas Military Department will not tolerate misconduct or inappropriate behavior by a soldier or airmen,” they said in a statement.

“Every member of the Texas Military Department has a high level of professionalism. Texans know and trust the National Guard,” the letter continued, stating that they will not tolerate any threat to the public trust.

For now, Sechriest was transferred to federal custody from the Travis County Jail on Monday after being arrested. with a $ 100,000 bond for arson chargesnoted the Austin American-Statesman.

You may also like:

• 6-year-old boy died during a fire in the Bronx and his apparent father is seriously injured

• Two Latina girls died after fatal fire in a Georgia motor home

• Video: A young man is saved from being burned to death in a road accident