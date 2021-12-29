

Valentina Orellana’s parents want their daughter’s death not to go unpunished,

Photo: ROBYN BECK / .

Almost a week after the death of Valentina Orellana, the 14-year-old teenager who lost her life after the police opened fire inside a clothing store, where the young woman was trying on a quinceañera dress, her parents spoke about the events for the first time.

According to Juan Pablo Orellana, the young woman’s father, days ago he mentioned to his daughter that he wanted to return to Chile, however, the young woman He encouraged them to stay for being “the safest country in the world.”

“I am really torn, I cannot sleep at night, I repeat my dreams with her. All she wanted was to be an American citizen. I told her ‘let’s get out of here’ and she said ‘no, dad, this country is the safest in the world, the one with the most opportunities,’ “said Mr. Orellana.

And he added through tears: “And now you see her, my daughter killed by the State and by those murderers in the United States. That is what my daughter came to find. “

Juan Pablo Orellana wishes that the death of his daughter does not go unpunished and that the person or persons guilty of his death be punished with the full weight of the law: “All I want is justice for my daughter and it will be. I won’t rest until the last day, until all these criminals are in jail. One by one it will fall and I promised my daughter that ”.

Valentina’s father also recounted how he found out that his daughter had died: “I am really devastated, shocked. When my wife called me, on December 23, at night stating that my daughter had been murdered by the Los Angeles Police in the mall, The world came over me”.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother, Soledad Peralta, explained that that day he was with his daughter inside a dressing room and saw his daughter die in his arms.

“We were together in a fitting room for Christmas; we hear screams, we sit in a seat hugging and praying, when something hit my daughter Valentina and she threw us to the ground and she died in my arms. I could not do anything. Seeing a son or daughter die in the arms is one of the greatest pains that can be imagined, Valentina meant a lot to me, to my family, colleagues and neighbors ”, said the mother who, like her husband, will not rest until do justice for your daughter.

So far it is unknown if the young woman’s body will be repatriated or if her funerals will take place in the United States.

It may interest you: