

Simpkins posted a $ 75,000 bond after being arrested for the incident.

A Texas teenager was arrested again after violating the terms of his bail, which was $ 75,000. dollars after being accused of leading a shooting on October 6 where four people were injured.

Bail terms for 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins, which prohibit drug and alcohol use, were broken after a court-ordered urinalysis tested positive for an illicit substance, the For Worth Star reported. -Telegram.

Simpkins is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the October shooting, which occurred at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

Timothy Simpkins, the teen suspect in the Texas mass school shooting who was quickly bailed out, has been re-arrested for violating the conditions of his release. Simpkins’ family originally said he was bullied but no evidence has surfaced to support that. https://t.co/kqNrbUtjOW – Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 25, 2021

According to reports, a 15-year-old student named Zaccaeus Selby struck Simpkins, and in response he took out a .45 caliber pistol that he had in his backpack and began to shoot Selby, leaving him seriously injured, Fox News reported.

Simpkins later fled in a silver Dodge Charger, but after a three-hour search, the teen turned himself in to Arlington authorities.

“He is currently at the Ott Cribbs Police Station in Arlington, Texax. And detectives are talking to him right now, ”Arlington Police Deputy Chief Kevin Kolvye said at the time in statements quoted by CNN.

However, a teacher and another student were injured by the bullets, while a teacher who was pregnant fell in the middle of the shooting and was treated, but did not need to be hospitalized.

Two days after his arrest, Simpkins was released from prison by posting bail set at $ 75,000, a situation that caused controversy on social media due to the discontent that caused him not to remain in jail.

Faced with criticism, Harrison Lafayette, a spokesman for Timothy’s family, told different media outside Simpkins’ house that the young man started the shooting in a situation in which he was being harassed.

“This was reported to the administrators (of the school) as well as to the teachers. I’m not trying to justify the gun that was carried, but when you are being harassed, when there are bullies, you hear all over the country of young people committing suicide, ”Lafayette emphasized.

He concluded that they did not justify Simpkins carrying a weapon, but clarified that he used it to defend himself, so the family hoped that the police would make a proper investigation to get to the bottom of what happened.

Despite arguments presented by the young man’s family, the Arlington police chief dismissed these claims and denied that alleged harassment was influential in the shooting.

