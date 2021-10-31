The most beautiful stories are the most complicated and a good account of it gave this Saturday Glover teixeira. The 42-year-old Brazilian (he fulfilled them on Thursday), managed to become light heavyweight champion by submitting Jan Blachowicz in two rounds. The 38-year-old Pole arrived with great hype after removing undefeated Israel Adesanya. He was a clear favorite, but he met his kryptoniya. Teixeira canceled it from the first moment. The one from Sobrália thus becomes the oldest monarch for the first time and the second oldest after Randy Couture (45 and 147 days).

The lawsuit was seen to not be a ride for Blachowicz, as might be thought. It took Teixeira less than a minute to bring the fight to the ground. There he dominated at will. A 10-8? It could even be. The Pole could only hold on and wait for the clock to tick. In the second round, the Brazilian took a chance and accepted the exchange. I knew it could hurt and He did it with a large left crochet at a crossroads. Then he changed his pace. He shoved the European against the cage and brought him to the floor. In the blink of an eye he had his back beaten and he was the new UFC champion. History, although for his history. He did not hesitate to remind Dana White, as soon as he finished, when he had to return to Brazil because he could not sign with the UFC (he had it done) for not obtaining the necessary papers. Or when after five wins he managed to go against Jon Jones for the title. He lost and it took more than seven years and 14 fights to get the chance again. This time he did not let her escape.

Yan redeems in one of the fights of the year

Petr Yan becomes UFC champion again. The 28-year-old Russian had just dropped the bantamweight belt after being disqualified (illegal knee) against Sterling. The rematch did not come out due to the injury of the new king of the rooster and he received the compensation of contesting the interim belt. He had to beat Cory Sandhagen. The 29-year-old American had just lost to TJ Dillashaw, but made it clear that he has a level for the big cartels. Yan took the triumph by unanimous decision (triple 49-46), but the fight was closer than the scores indicate. Hopefully a rematch soon, but first the interim champion must settle pending accounts with the absolute.

The lawsuit was one of the most beautiful battles we have seen in the year. Sandhagen put in a lot of pace, but Yan put the power on. The war was absolute during the five rounds. Stuck or work. That was the question and the hard blows that the Russian put up convinced the judges. At times, the American’s jaw astonished the audience. Now he is left with a streak of two losses in a row, but there is a great fighter. On the other hand, in the previous duels one of the sensations of the UFC returned, Khamzat Chimaev. The 26-year-old Dagestani returned after thirteen months away from the Octagon due to the aftermath of the covid. He came back as always. He crushed Li Jingliang, who was subdued in 3 minutes and 16 seconds.

Petr Yan hits Cory Sandhagen during their match at UFC 267. UFC