It was in 1995 when the world had to fire one of the highest representatives of Spanish music, Selena Quintanilla, after Yolanda Saldívar shot her in the back that would lead to her death.

The singer was just at the peak of her career, because at just 23 years old the “queen of Tex-Mex” had already crossed borders with her songs that to date continue to sound on all digital platforms.

Tracks like “Si una vez”, “Como la flor” and “Bidi bidi bom bom” continue from generation to generation, thanks to the series released through Netflix, “Selena”, starring the American star, Christian Serratos.

The singer with Mexican roots but born in the United States, has become the inspiration for several singers such as reggaeton Karol G and even the ranchera singer, Ángela Aguilar, who has already paid tribute to her.

The youngest of the Aguilar dynasty has managed to make a career for herself thanks to talent and beauty on stage, because at 18 years of age, she has established herself as a true representative of the ranching genre.

It was at the beginning of 2020 when the young woman paid tribute to one of the singers who always inspired her to be the singer she is today, and it was Selena Quintanilla, because her songs accompanied her since she was born.

Both singers were proud of their roots. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_ / selenaqofficial

However, the singers have much more in common than you can imagine.

Mexico – American

The two stars were born in the United States, but they are the daughters of people born in Mexico, so they have grown up with the Aztec culture and the Spanish language forever, so they tried to keep that legacy very high.

Although they did not coincide at the time, Angela has always shown her admiration for Selena. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_ / selenaqofficial

Musical heritage

It is no secret to anyone that both stars have their own names in the music industry, as they are even more famous than their respective parents, who instilled a love for said career.

Selena continued with the legacy of her father, Abraham Quintanilla, who participated in a group called “Los dinos”, the same name that she and her musicians later adopted at the beginning of their careers.

The parents of both stars instilled in them a love of music. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_ / selenaqofficial

While Ángela has continued with the legacy of her family in ranchera music, not only because of her father, but also because of her grandparents, Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, actors from Mexico’s golden age.

fashion

Both stars are true fashionistas; In the case of Selena, the young woman always demonstrated her good taste by designing her own costumes, and those of the rest of her musicians, she also ventured to have her own clothing brand.

The singer launched some boutiques in the United States that were run by the woman who later took her life, and she even said her best friend, Yolanda Saldívar.

Selena was a true fashion icon and now Angela is the same. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_ / selenaqofficial

While Ángela, she has always surprised everyone with her spectacular outfits that she shares through her Instagram account, from her beautiful dresses in each video or presentation, to her photo sessions.

