Updated on Monday, 22 November 2021 – 09:51

The board of directors of Telecom Italia has confirmed that the US firm KKR has expressed its “non-binding and indicative” intention to acquire 51% of the company.

Telecom Italia headquarters in Rome.Alessandro BianchiREUTERS

The actions of Telecom Italy have risen after the opening of the session on the Milan Stock Exchange to 0.45 euros per share, which represented a revaluation of 29.9% compared to the price of 0.3465 euros at the close of last Friday, after the friendly offer of purchase raised by the firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), who values ​​the Italian in 10.8 billion of euros.

The board of directors of Telecom Italia, meeting this Sunday urgently, confirmed that the US firm KKR had expressed its intention “not binding and indicative” about its willingness to launch a public offer to purchase the entire capital of the ‘telecom company. ‘Italian.

KKR’s indication of interest contemplates payment of 0.505 euros in cash for each Telecom Italia share, which entails a premium of almost 46% compared to the price of 0.3465 euros marked by the shares of the Italian at the close of the session last Friday.

KKR’s offer, classified by the firm as “friendly“, will be conditioned to reach a minimum acceptance of 51%, in addition to the result of the due diligence process, as well as to have the authorizations of the interested governmental parties, since Telecom Italia is subject to special powers of the Italian Government.

Currently, the main shareholders of Telecom Italia are the French group Livendi, with a direct stake of 23.7%, ahead of the 9.8% held by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and 3.1% controlled by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The price of the main European telecommunications operators was driven upwards in the opening of the markets of the Old Continent due to the prospect of a reactivation of the consolidation movements in the sector.

Thus, the Spanish Telefnica, with a rebound of 3.97%, led the increases in the sector, ahead of BT Group, with 2.22%, and of the French Orange and the Dutch KPN, with an increase of 1.98% each, while Deutsche Telekom rose 1.33%, and Telia scored 0.83%.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more