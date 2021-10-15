Updated on Friday, 15 October 2021 – 14:18

After several failed operations, the multinational closed the sale of its investee in El Salvador for 125 million euros

Jos Mara lvarez-Pallete, president of Telefnica..

Telefnica completes its exit from Central America with the sale of its mobile company in El Salvador to General International Telecom Limited for 144 million dollars, approximately 125 million euros.

The company leaves behind the Central American territory, where various operations have been frustrated and where its various sales have brought it a total of around 1,230 million euros, despite the fact that originally the Spanish company expected to obtain 2,025 million euros as an amount. added, just as I calculated in 2019 how much everything seemed on track.

This new sale is made by Telefnica Centroamrica Inversiones, SL, a company owned 60% by Telefnica and 40% by Corporacin Multi Inversiones. On the buyer’s side, the transaction has been structured by affiliates of Grupo Atlntida, financial entities that financially support the acquisition by a group of Salvadoran investors with assets in that country. 60% of the 125 million euros are encrypted for Telefnica in 75 million.

In short, the data for all Central American sales has finally been around 1,230 million euros, 700 million below the 2,025 million expected: Telefnica has achieved 455 million euros in Costa Rica, 700 million in Nicaragua, Panama and Guatemala , and 75 million in El Salvador.

Telefnica’s Salvadoran subsidiary had been initially sold to Amrica Mvil, the group controlled by Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, but “after the imposition of harsh regulatory conditions the operation was aborted”, recalls Telefnica regarding this failed operation. Specifically, the country’s sector regulator conditioned the sale to the return of spectrum packages by Amrica Mvil, a requirement that ended up discouraging Slim.

Previously, Telefnica had already disposed of its subsidiaries in Guatemala, Nicaragua and Panama, for a combined price of 1,356 million dollars (1,163 million euros), of which 60% corresponds to Telefnica and 40% to Millicom International Cellular. Based on these percentages, $ 814 million (about 700 million euros) went to Telefnica).

However, Millicom International Cellular refused to execute the purchase of the subsidiary of Costa Rica who had also agreed. Faced with this scenario, judicialized, Telefnica had to find another buyer, Liberty Latin America, who paid a final price of 500 million dollars that in its entirety went to Telefnica (approximately 425 million euros). If the transaction initially agreed with Millicom for Costa Rica had materialized, the price of that transaction would have exceeded 500 million euros.

With this latest sale in El Salvador, also hit by the resignation of Amrica Mvil, the Spanish telecommunications company leaves Central America behind once and for all. These new 125 million euros represent a multiple of 7 times the OIBDA (similar to EBITDA) that the Salvadoran investee managed to mark in financial year 2020. Once again, the company chaired by Jos Mara Álvarez-Pallete has framed the operation “within the asset portfolio management policy of the Telefnica group, based on a strategy for creating value and optimizing return on capital “.

Currently, Telefnica focuses its business mainly on four markets, as recognized by lvarez-Pallete: Spain, Brazil, Germany and the United Kingdom, where the teleco has carried out a great merger to lead the mobile market by integrating its O2 subsidiary with Virgin, thanks to an agreement with Liberty Global.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more