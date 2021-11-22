EDUARDO FERNNDEZ

During the day, up to 61 million shares of the company were traded, which has stood out among European operators and has led the Ibex to lead the European increases in the park.

Telefnica’s share marks 4,221 euros, its maximum on the stock market since September 1. The share price of the Spanish telecommunications company rose 6.39% this Monday thanks to the boost from KKR’s public tender offer for Telecom Italia, with the best performance in the European telecommunications sector.

The rise of the operator chaired by Jos Mara Álvarez-Pallete represents its best session on the Ibex since January 13, the day the company announced the sale of the towers of its subsidiary Telxius to the American American Tower, for an amount of 7,700 million euros.

According to Bloomberg, up to 61 million shares have been traded on this day burstil, in which Telefnica has managed to pull all the selective. The Ibex has led the European increases in the park with an improvement of 0.78% to 8,821 points.

The American Fund KKR has offered 0.505 euros for each Telecom Italia (TIM) security, a company that was valued at around 10.8 billion euros. The premium over the quotation levels would reach up to 45%. Telecom Italia has seen its price improve by 30% in the session, to 0.45 euros, while the shares of Vivendi, the main shareholder of the Italian operator with 23.5% of the capital, have risen 1.95% .

Difficulties in increasing revenue and aggressive competition among hundreds of companies have recently hit the stocks in the telecommunications sector. Telefnica is the company that, this Monday, has most taken advantage of the boost that the takeover bid that emerged in Italy has provided in this area, but other operators have also aroused interest in the market: the British Vodafone has risen 3.13%, the German Deutsche Telecom 2.60%, the British British Telecom (BT) 2.56% and the French Orange 2.03%.

Álvarez-Pallete has highlighted on numerous occasions his confidence in an improvement in Telefnica’s securities, which, before this Monday, had lost half their value in five years. “We have to expect a lot from us,” said the executive president of the company in an interview with EL MUNDO, in which he recalled that the sector is very conditioned by regulation and the demand for constant investment in technology: “We are not getting an adequate return on that capital,” Álvarez-Pallete acknowledged in this regard. The company, in addition to reducing its financial debt, has reduced its exposure to particularly inflationary markets such as Hispanic America, where the company’s growth barely covers the general rise in prices.

