EDUARDO FERNNDEZ

Madrid

Updated Thursday, 4 November 2021 – 07:53

The extraordinary profits from the merger in the United Kingdom and the sale of Telxius towers boost the result. Financial debt is reduced to 25,000 million and the precovid investment rate is recovered, to exceed 13% of sales

José María Álvarez-Pallete, CEO of Telefónica.

Telefnica has achieved a record profit of 9,335 million euros in the first nine months of the year, thanks to the capital gains obtained from the closing of the merger of O2 and Virgin Media in the United Kingdom and from the sale of the Telxius towers. as the company has communicated to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

With these extraordinary benefits, the telecommunications company thus shoots its result with respect to the period from January to September of the previous year, when 671 million euros were registered.

Reported revenues are estimated at 9,298 million euros in the July-September quarter, 11.1% less, and in 29,603 million euros until September, 8% less than in the first nine months of 2020. Telefnica attributes these decreases to “changes in the company’s perimeter”, with numbers altered by the base effect of the COVID year and by the two large operations recently closed, one of the merger and another for the sale of infrastructures.

Investment in spectrum, fiber and 5G

Investment has increased by 20.3% until September, to reach 4,893 million euros, “with the focus on capturing growth opportunities.” Approximately 45% of the investment is dedicated to the deployment and development of fiber and 5G networks. Discounting the payments made in the spectrum auction for 5G, the CapEx will remain at 3,904 million euros until September, data equivalent to 13.2% of sales.

The OIBDA, comparable to the EBITDA of other companies, is more than double in these first nine months than in the same period of the previous year: 20,620 million euros compared to 9,747 million.

Thus, the company ensures that “the financial objectives set for the year have been achieved; that is, that revenues and OIBDA move between stabilization and slight growth in an organic manner, and that investment (CapEx) on sales returns. to be at a normalized level of up to 15% “, stated the Spanish multinational.

“During the third quarter, the behavior of Telefnica has been solid. The rhythm of year-on-year growth in revenues and OIBDA has been maintained for the second consecutive quarter, with acceleration in the growth of revenues,” explained Jos Mara lvarez-Pallete, CEO of the company: “These results reflect a significant new step towards economic recovery and social issues of the markets in which we operate while the world continues to emerge from the worst effects of the pandemic. I am proud of the role that Telefnica plays in helping society prosper and build a greener future through digitization. “

The net financial debt has already been lowered to 25,000 million euros at the end of September, 31.8% below the 36,676 million in which it was a year earlier. In the last quarter, the debt has been cut by 4.6%, approximately 1,200 million euros. Telefnica has refinanced debt for 5,407 million euros and has managed to extend the average life of its liabilities from 10.79 years to the 13.85 years marked at the end of last year.

Cash generation reaches 2,482 million euros in the nine months of the year, 1,470 million if spectrum payments are excluded, below the 2,801 million euros recorded from January to September 2020.

By markets, the group’s four main ones are Spain, which contributes 29% of the business; Germany, 18%; Brazil, which has lost weight, 16%; and the United Kingdom, 15%. Hispam, for its part, contributes 19% of the billing.

