Updated on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – 18:14

The operator will study the so-called Social Employment Plan, within which a new withdrawal process is contemplated that, in the absence of agreeing on its conditions, could affect up to 4,500 workers

Telefnica’s new plan for terminations will begin to be negotiated next Tuesday, November 23, within a social pact to rethink the positions and profiles needed in the present and future of the leading telecommunications operator in Spain.

The Social Employment Plan proposed by the unions was formally accepted last Friday at the meeting of the delegated commission of the company’s Board of Directors. Both the workers’ representatives and the company representatives believe that an adaptation of workers to the new positions of a company increasingly focused on technology and data and less on the traditional services that your business provides, such as business, is necessary. from the phone. Deployments such as fiber optic, for example, are almost finished, and business concerns are different.

In Telefnica there are around 4,500 professionals over 54 years old, a group of the workforce that, potentially and even in the absence of negotiating the conditions of any plan of leave, could consider leaving the company. At the company, they expect casualties to be above 2,000 and below 4,000.

The formula that Telefnica has adopted in recent times for these processes has been that of the Individual Suspension Plan (PSI), of a voluntary nature and with better reception among workers than an Employment Regulation File (ERE), by maintaining the Social Security contribution, health or life insurance acquired with the company and contributions to pension plans. Through the 2019 PSI, 2,636 employees older than 53% left the company, who were able to continue receiving 68% of their salary until retirement age.

“For UGT it is essential to draw a map of employment in the medium and long term that takes into account the entire value chain and our network footprint – present and future – be it FTTH or 5G-, where all the provincial employment needs are contemplated. In order to solve the possible dysfunctions that are detected, to guarantee the employability and remain in the work residence “, they have expressed from that union, which asks that it be ended”giving priority to flexible hours and adaptation of the working day and deepening in the new forms of work -from agile to teleworking- as conciliation formulas, but also for maintaining employment in the locality “.

