11/04/2021 at 08:09 CET

Telephone has earned 9,335 million euros until September, 706 million euros in the third quarter, due to the extraordinary of the sale of Telxius towers and the formation of the ‘joint venture’ with Liberty in the United Kingdom.

The operator has entered 29,603 million euros until September 30, 1.7% more in organic terms and 8% less than reported due to changes in the perimeter. The company has improved analysts’ forecasts by billing 9,298 million euros in the third quarter, which is 3.6% more in organic terms and a fall of 11.1% in the reported one.

The record multiples of divestments are also reflected in the operating income before amortizations (Oibda) with 20,620 million euros, 111.6% more than the previous year in reported terms and 1.7% more in organic with 3,734 million euros in the third quarter.

The company notes that lbetter management and cost control has had a positive impact in the multiple. On the other hand, the underlying Oibda was 9,797 million euros, 8.9% less.

The operator has confirmed its objectives for the end of the year, which contemplate that income and Oibda reflect stability or a slight improvement and that the investment of Capex on sales will be at the normalized levels of 15%.

The president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, highlighted the group “solid” behavior which has maintained its year-on-year growth rate and has accelerated the growth of business and service revenue for companies. “These results reflect a new significant step towards the economic and social recovery of the markets in which we operate while the world continues to emerge from the worst effects of the pandemic,” he stressed.

Subsidiaries and Telefónica Tech

Spain has been the source of 29% of the group’s revenues, the unit that provided the highest volume, followed by Hispam (19%), Germany (18%), Brazil (16%) and the United Kingdom (15%). Likewise, Telefónica Tech has increased its revenues by 25.5% until the third quarter and has an annualized revenue base of 1,000 million euros after the acquisition of Cancom.

In global figures, Telefónica has 356.7 million accesses, 3% more than in the same period last year. Likewise, the operator adds 156.6 million homes passed through fiber optics, of which 82 million go through its own network.

Telefónica has invested 1,493 million euros between July and September, 10.9% more, and 4,893 million euros from January to the end of the quarter, which represents a 20.3% increase in investment compared to the same period of the previous year. Around 45% of the investment goes to the deployment and development of ultra-fast fiber and 5G networks.

Debt and liquidity

In addition, the financial statements reflect the 31.8% year-on-year debt reduction to 25,000 million euros with a cut of 1.2 billion dollars in the third quarter.

Likewise, the company has refinanced debt for 5,407 million euros and has increased the average life of its liabilities from 10.79 years to 13.85 years.

Telefónica has 22,606 million euros of liquidity and generated a cash flow excluding spectrum of 2,482 million euros, 11.7% less.