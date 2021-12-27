12/27/2021

On at 14:13 CET

EP

The sector council of UGT Communications and Culture has endorsed this Monday the conditions negotiated for thel Social Employment Plan, the extension of the Collective Agreement and the Individual Suspension Plan of Telefónica, which will approve the signing of the agreement.

According to union sources told Europa Press, the workers “have shared UGT’s strategy to guarantee the future job stability of the Telefónica group, while sharing the conditions agreed for the Individual Suspension Plan “.

However, the organization has indicated that these “they are not exactly the same as the previous ones”, although it recognizes that “they essentially respect the fundamental points of all the agreements”. These are 100% voluntary and an endowment in income that allows the economic stability of the employees who decide to take advantage of the program.

In the absence of knowing the opinion of CCOO, which meets this Monday to discuss the conditions of the Plan proposed by Telefónica, UGT has indicated that the meeting for the signature is scheduled for tomorrow.

Telefónica raised the percentage maximum outputs in areas considered strategic within the framework of the outing program voluntary that negotiates with the unions and could thus affect a maximum of 2,980 employees, with the option to register from February 1.

Likewise, the company conveyed to the unions its final offer on the Individual Suspension Plan, to which 4,532 company workers who meet the requirements of having 54 years and more than 15 years of experience in the firm could be accepted.

If the plan is approved, the employees who are welcomed would leave the company with 68% of their salary if they were born in 1967, or 65% if they did it in later years. Together with this agreement, there would be another that would translate into the extension of the collective agreement with salary increases and bonuses to compensate for inflation, as well as a social and employment pact.

In addition, employees who cannot access a retirement at age 65 They may request that the amount committed to the rent be distributed in 24 more monthly payments until they reach 67 years of retirement.

Otherwise, the company will keep 100% of the cost of the agreement with Social SecurityTherefore, it will not entail costs for the state coffers, and will maintain the health policy, medical insurance and pension plan until the age of 65, as long as the workers contribute their part in the latter case.

In addition to the 38% maximum adhesion in strategic areas, 75% of the workers may be assigned to areas with excess personnel, among which there are more than 3,000 eligible employees, and all the team leaders in coordinator, boss and manager positions (214 people).

Those born in 1967 will have priority to leave the company, since they are the generation that has not been able to opt for any of the previous Individual Exit Plans. After them, the second criterion will be the length of time in the company.

Extension of the agreement and articles of incorporation

What’s more, Telefónica has proposed the extension of the collective agreement until the end of 2023 with a salary revision of 1.5% of the salary billL and a plus of 300 euros to all workers included within the scope of the agreement who were registered on January 1, 2023.

Of that amount, 150 euros will be consolidated in the year 2024, while it is guaranteed that by 2023 there will be no loss of purchasing power.

The wage guarantee clause is maintained for the period 2019 to 2022 (both included), maintaining the terms included in the extension of the II Collective Agreement, as well as the incorporation of 400 new professionals to the company.

Regarding the Social Employment Plan, the company has committed to reach 33% female managers by 2024, as well as implementing a definitive flexibility model and accelerating the incorporation of hybrid profiles that combine technological, humanistic and business aspects or from professional training.

The new plan will also have a minimum of 5% of the total places created for young talent for people with functional diversity and a great offer of continuous training.

Likewise, the operator has opened the door to analyze and promote a greater concentration on provincial capitals and important population centers, as well as assessing new opportunities thanks to teleworking with the possibility of relocating some activities to guarantee employment in more provinces.