The Spanish operator together with Submer have deployed a sustainable immersion cooling solution at the Bellas Vistas plant, thus replacing traditional and polluting cooling techniques. We tell you what it consists of.

The arrival of the warmer months causes the cooling systems of the operators’ plants to work at 100%. The cold air used for this is external air that has been previously cooled thanks to a quite excessive consumption of electricity and refrigerant gas.

To put an end to your situation, Telefónica together with the technology company Submer have implemented a cooling system based on the sustainable immersion of the racks with storage servers in tanks with a liquid that is not a conductor of electricity. This process is not new, since other companies like Microsoft have used it before.

Enrique Blanco, head of the technology department (CTIO) of Telefónica considers this test as “a new liquid cooling technique to considerably improve energy efficiency by up to 50%, reduce carbon emissions, reduce the footprint and improve the total cost (TCO) of the data centers ”.

In the pilot test carried out at the plant, a Submer SmartPod tank with the capacity to dissipate 50Kw was used. A complete rack with storage servers has been submerged inside, processing and communication equipment. All this has been carried out at the central operator Bellas Vistas

This fluid absorbs and dissipates heat when it comes into contact with the server chips that operate between 70 and 90 degrees of temperature, achieving automatic cooling.

“Our goal is to provide excellent connectivity while doing it efficiently, with low energy use and reduced carbon emissions. The liquid immersion cooling solution will allow us to continue to control energy consumption as traffic grows from exponential form ”, affirms Enrique Blanco.

Thanks to this system, another of the great advantages, as we mentioned before, is the elimination of the use of refrigerant gas and carbon emissions that entails its use. The CEO of the company Submer, Daniel Pope is clear, his main objective behind this idea is to accelerate the transition to the use of more sustainable infrastructures.