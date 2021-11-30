11/30/2021

On at 16:18 CET

David Page

Telefónica has presented to the unions its plan of voluntary departures with which it seeks to cut almost 2,000 jobs in Spain. Employees over 54 years of age and who have been with the company for more than 15 years could benefit from the termination program, as revealed by the UGT union.

In principle, 3,261 workers from the operator’s Spanish subsidiaries meet these requirements and are eligible for paid leave, but Telefónica has decided to limit the leave to 60% of potential beneficiaries: in total, the expected job cuts will be around 1,960 workers. The group understands that the other 40% is made up of profiles that can be located in other areas of the company through training and mobility plans.

The company will offer employees who take advantage of the retirement plan to follow rreceiving between 60 and 67% of their current salary, depending on the specific age of each of them, and that they maintain other social benefits until they reach 65 years of age (such as health policy, group risk insurance or the Pension plan). The company will assume 100% of the Social Security agreement until retirement age, so the process will not involve disbursement of public money.

Telefónica intends to limit departures to certain departments of the group companies. UGT flatly rejects the operator’s objective of vetoing departures in all departments and demands that they be accepted without exceptions. The union also opposes Telefónica’s proposal to establish different salary brackets based on the age of the employees (68% of the regulatory salary for those born in 1967, 63% for those born between 1966 and 1963 and 60% for those born in 1963).

Telefónica has reported in the meeting with the unions that it has detected a employee surplus according to the current distribution of work and the one that will be needed in the future for the automation and robotization of tasks, as well as the digitization of the relationship with customers. The company understands that there is a gap between the profiles and capabilities of part of the workforce in Spain and that of the new highly qualified areas required by the company.

Telefónica Spain, chaired by Emilio Gayo, has turned to the KPMG consulting firm to prepare an analysis report the required transformation of the group’s activity in its organizational structure and its impact on its current workforce. The result of this analysis is the future activation, after agreeing with the unions, of a new incentive leave plan at the operator.