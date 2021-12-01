12/01/2021 at 3:31 PM CET

.

Telefónica has increased its proposal of people who can join by 500 employees, to a maximum of 2,479 individual departure plan (PSI) volunteers that are proposed to be launched in Spain for workers aged 54 and over, union sources have reported this Wednesday.

At the meeting of the negotiation table of this Wednesday, the company has increased in its proposal the number of people who meet the age and seniority requirements of the company from 3,261 to 4,532 after including all the addresses of the company in Spain.

In this way, Telefónica has considered the arguments provided by the workers’ representatives to include all addresses, although with some adjustment, in the sense that it states that the prioritization of professional profiles that are going to have a labor surplus and protect those who are essential for their business plans, according to sources.

Thus, a maximum of 2,479 employees would be eligible for this plan: 2,011 from company units with a surplus of professional profiles (66% of the 3,047 people eligible to benefit from the plan when meeting the age and seniority requirements), 254 without surplus (20% of the 1,271 potentials) and 214 managers (100% of this group).

In the previous proposal, the percentage of susceptible people 60% of benefiting from the plan in the case of units with a surplus of professional profiles, while the addresses with profiles without surpluses could not be accepted.

The rest of the points remain, among them those related to the regulatory salary, 68% of the remuneration for those born in 1967 (54 years), 63% for those born between 1966 and 1963, and 60% for those born in 1963.

For UGT, the company’s new proposal continues “to be clearly insufficient”, and they demand a new approach where universality is respected as much as possible and with a homogeneous income plan for all employees. age ranges.

In addition, they insist that any agreement must include the extension of the term of the collective agreement, which includes employment guarantees, no mobility and no segregation.

The negotiation affects the employees of Telefónica de España, Telefónica Móviles and Telefónica Soluciones, which total around 18,000 workers.