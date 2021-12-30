12/30/2021 at 18:30 CET

The messaging application Telegram has released the last update of the year with new functions that allow you to hide text in messages, translate those in another language and select an emoji to express a reaction.

Some of the interactive and animated emoji of the platform will also work with the new update for express reactions. By selecting one, you can share “feelings and responses” without having to write a message, as explained in a statement.

The options for reacting are wide, ranging from the heart for ‘Like’ or, to the signs of approval (thumbs up) or rejection (thumbs down). Each one has its own animation.

The hidden text is the resource that Telegram has introduced to be able to write in a chat without gutting the most important details of a movie or series to the rest of the members. It is a new format, ‘Spoiler’, with which a part of the message can be selected so that it appears blurred. To reveal it, just touch it.

Furthermore, the app is now capable of translating any message in another language, a tool that it will help to maintain conversations in chats and public groups where there are people from other countries who do not speak the same language.

This tool can be activated from the language settings, where a new switch appears that, if enabled, will make an option to translate appear in the options of the message that has been shared in the chat.

Telegram notes that message translation is available on Android phones compatible with this messaging service, as well as in the iOS devices from version 15.

The update has also introduced themed QR codes, which can be personalized with a color and pattern. They are available to users with public username, groups, channels and bots.