Telegram opens the door to advertisements, although for the moment you will only see them in very specific situations.

During the last years we have published various news about the field that Telegram is gaining and how it is expanding even though it is still far from WhatsApp. This messaging application grows and has to make continuous changes to continue subsisting, although some may not like it.

One of the big problems with many applications is in the ads and we regret to inform you that they will start to reach Telegram. The application needs to cover your traffic and maintenance costs that until now came out of the pocket of Pável Dúrov, its founder.

Now, after multiple notices during the last year, Telegram begins to implement advertisements for organizations, companies and individuals, as published in Android Police.

Now that WhatsApp is going through a bad time, you may be considering using other applications. Do you know everything that Telegram offers?

To start the journey, Telegram Ad Platform has been launched, a page where you can manage these ads if you are interested in placing them. But Whether you are an advertiser or a user, there are a number of details that you should know.

First of all, no ads will appear in private conversations. At the moment only will be shown on public channels that exceed 1,000 subscribers.

In the same way, users will not be segmented nor will there be interference in their privacy, something that would be unforgivable in this application. In order to show the ads, only the main topic of the public channels will be taken into account.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

What’s more, user behavior will not be tracked either after clicking on ads, while browsing or in other ways. It will be the advertisers themselves who will have to get this and other information on their own.

It seems that in Telegram they want to make it clear that privacy will continue to be one of the platform’s brands. Now it will be necessary to check if the ads stay here or expand to other circumstances. With an application like Telegram it is difficult to predict.