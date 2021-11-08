Related news

Telegram announced last week the arrival of advertising on its public channels. Now, the most popular messaging application in Spain after WhatsApp, proposes an alternative for those who do not want to see ads within the chat: pay to remove them.

The founder and CEO of Telegram, Pavel Durov, has announced a subscription model with which to finance the development of the application and avoid advertising. In this way, the app looks for new ways to finance the development and maintenance work that the software requires.

While some choose to enter the advertising market to keep their service open to any user, others choose to create payment services to give users more control. The method chosen by Telegram will be mixedWhile some use the application at no cost, others pay to use it with premium features.

No ads

For now, the advertising of Telegram will be very subtle. Advertising messages have only been activated in channels with more than 1,000 followers and they have promised not to collect data, but only to show ads related to the main topic of the channel.

Translated message from Pavel Durov of Telegram Telegram Omicrono

Although the integration of advertising messages in Telegram has started being very light, already at the time, Durov warned that they would give alternatives, as the company is aware that many users do not agree. It will offer them the possibility of pay to avoid those ads: “We have already started to work on this new function and we hope to launch it this month,” says Durov in his statement.

Content creators will also be offered the option to remove ads from their channels so that their followers don’t see ads in chat. “Advertisers will soon be able to place an “invisible” ad in any channel so as not to generate ads on it “they explain.

Telegram says the cost for using this feature has yet to be determined. As it does not indicate how much it will cost a subscriber payment per month for this new ad-free system. It will not take long to give more information about the change if they intend to launch it in the month of November.

Limited advertising

The application ensures that the ads will stay out of the list of chats, personal conversations or groups of friends and family. Advertising is only being applied to the channels with the most followers because, as he explains, this is where Telegram’s highest costs are generated.

End of Pavel Durov’s message on Telegram Telegram Omicrono

Sponsored posts will have a 160 character limit, including spaces, so that its impact on the conversation is minimal. In addition, as advertisers will be determined by the content of the channels and not by user data, advertising companies can veto certain channels, as well as choose the link to the product they want to promote and choose the language of the same.

Pavel Durov concludes by stating that “we will continue to work on features that will allow Telegram to break even. The interests of users and content authors will continue to be our priority in this process.”

