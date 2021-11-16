Telemundo The miniseries “Diario de un Gigoló” is Telemundo’s new bet for 2022.

Telemundo today unveiled the internationally recognized cast of its upcoming miniseries, Diario de un Gigoló, a provocative 10-episode drama scheduled to premiere in 2022.

Currently in production in Argentina, the “thriller” will star Spanish actor Jesús Castro (The Queen of the South, Costa del Sol Brigade), Victoria White (Looking for Frida), Fabiola Campomanes (The Game of the Keys, My heart is Yours), Francisco Denis (Narcos, El Comandante), Begoña Narváez (La Fan, Rosario Tijeras), Eugenia Tobal (Sos Mi Hombre, Los Únicos), Alosian Vivancos (El Señor de los Cielos, Club de Cuervos) and the award-winning actress , Adriana Barraza (Silvana sin Lana, Al Otro Lado del Muro, Babel, We can be Heroes).

“We are pleased to present this great and unique story that we have been working on for more than two years, in which we have a great international cast,” said Juan Ponce, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Telemundo Streaming Studios. “We are confident that this series will captivate audiences with its intriguing story and excellent performances. Complex and surprising relationships will develop in the series where all the characters will face each other ”, he added.

What is the Telemundo miniseries “Diario de un Gigoló” about?

“Diario de un Gigolo” is a seductive miniseries that tells the story of Emanuel (Jesús Castro), a companion who leads a life of luxury and freedom. After surviving a childhood of violence and poverty, Emanuel forges a bond with Minou (Adriana Barraza), a businesswoman who takes him under her wing and helps him become a sought-after escort. Fate changes when Ana (Fabiola Campomanes), one of his frequent clients, offers him a complex job – seducing her daughter Julia (Victoria White) to strengthen her self-esteem. With the arrival of Julia, Emanuel unexpectedly becomes romantically involved, leading him to question his life choices. Consumed by jealousy over the growing love that she fostered herself, Ana threatens to tell her daughter the truth about Emanuel in order to end their love affair. Blinded by his passion for Julia, Emanuel does not see the dangers that will affect his uncertain future along with her and his complicated life as a gigolo.

“Diario de un Gigolo” was written by Silvina Fredjkes and Alejandro Quesada and is directed by Mariano Ardanaz. The executive production is in charge of Marcos Santana, Sebastián Ortega, Pablo Flores, Juan Ponce and Pablo Culell.

Telemundo prepares big surprises in its programming for 2022

“Diario de un Gigolo” is one of the new and daring bets of the television network with the purpose of breaking audience records in its programming guide in the year 2022.

“La Mujer de Mi Vida” is another of Telemundo’s big bets for the year 2022. In the melodrama, actors Iván Sánchez and Angélica Celaya play the leading couple in the story that focuses on a businessman who is betrayed by one of his best friends, who tried to kill him to take over his emporium. After the incident, Ricardo (Sánchez) suffers amnesia, so he must fight with his own diagnosis to be able to remember his past and in this way, devise a plan to get closer to his family, who believed that he had died in the accident .