Telemundo Iván Sánchez and Angélica Celaya are the protagonists of Telemundo’s new dramatic bet.

Telemundo unveiled the official cast of its new melodrama “The woman of my life“, Scheduled to premiere in 2022.

The original series that is currently being shot on the Telemundo Center forums in Miami, is starring Spanish actor Iván Sánchez (La Reina del Sur, Can’t Hide You), Angélica Celaya (Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio, Constantine) together to Mauricio Islas (Señora Acero, De Brutas, Nada) and Catherine Siachoque (Sin Senos No Hay Paraíso) as antagonists.

The main cast also includes Patricia Reyes Spíndola (La Reina del Sur, Frida), David Ostrosky (La Casa de las Flores, Prisoner No. 1), Rodrigo Murray (Amores Perros, Narcos: México), Norma Angélica (La Casa de Las Flores, Run Coyote Run), Vanessa Díaz (Sweet Family, Woman Weapons), Jason Romo (The Chosen), Rosalinda Rodríguez (Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio), Oswaldo Zárate (De Brutas, Nada) and Felipe Betancourt (Mrs. Steel, Loli’s Luck).

The dramatic project has the special participation of Litzy (Who Killed Sara, On the Other Side of the Wall), Pepe Gámez (False Identidad, Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio), Ana Lorena Sánchez (Santiago Apostol, Tierra de Reyes), Norkys Batista (Anyway Rosa), Simone Marval (100 Days to Fall in Love), Vin Ramos (She’s Gotta Have it) and Katia Bada (40 and 20).

Find out the details about the new Telemundo melodrama:

WHAT THE PLOT OF “THE WOMAN OF MY LIFE” IS CENTERED ON: The plot of “The Woman of My Life” centers on Ricardo Oribe (Iván Sánchez), a physically unattractive man, but successful in business, dedicated to his family and in love with his beautiful wife Daniela (Angélica Celaya), a young woman aspiring actress.

Ricardo’s life takes a turn when his best friend Emilio (Mauricio Islas) betrays him and tries to kill him to take over his company and the family he never had. Despite the fact that his family and friends give him up for dead; Ricardo is still alive, but suffers from amnesia.

After 15 years, Ricardo goes through several physical changes and regains his memory. Willing to recover everything that belongs to him, he assumes a new identity as Pablo Silva to avoid falling into the hands of the authorities for the bad move that Emilio planned. Determined to win back the love of his life, he returns to reconnect with his wife, children and friends without being recognized. However, you will need to be careful because if you find out who you are, you could ruin your life and that of yours.

WHO ARE THE LEADING PLAYERS OF TELEMUNDO’S NEW TELENOVELA: Iván Sánchez and Angélica Celaya will lead the cast, while Catherine Siachoque and Mauricio Islas will be the antagonists of the story.

ACTORS WHO WILL MAKE SPECIAL PARTICIPATIONS: Litzy, Pepe Gámez, Ana Lorena Sánchez, Norkys Batista, Simone Marval, Vin Ramos and Katia Bada.

STAR CAST: Patricia Reyes Spíndola, David Ostrosky, Rodrigo Murray, Norma Angélica, Vanessa Díaz, Jason Romo, Rosalinda Rodríguez, Oswaldo Zárate and Felipe Betancourt.

WHO WRITTEN THE STORY: “The Woman of My Life” was developed and written by Daniel Alfonso Rojas, Alberto Gonze and Mario Schajris.

The telenovela is directed by Serigo Busco, Eduadro Ripari, Ricardo Schwarz and Alfredo Hueck. Elizabeth Suárez is responsible for the general production and the executive production is in charge of Marcos Santana, Karen Barroeta and Miguel Varoni for Telemundo Global Studios.