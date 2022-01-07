Telemundo Exatlon United States 2022

Recently, fans of the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet” Exatlon United States were taken by an unexpected surprise when after the premiere was announced on January 11, 2022, by Telemundo, a sudden change of date set off the alarms of what it is. what happened behind closed doors in the successful sports reality broadcast by Telemundo.

From January 11 to 17

Although the date change was sudden, it was not very dramatic. The start of the sixth season of Exatlon United States is scheduled for next January 17 at 7pm / 6pm Central on Telemundo, but… What caused this change?

Much has been said on social networks but the hypothesis that has remained unchanged so far is that a new outbreak of COVID-19, in the form of the contagious Omicron variant, would have once again reached the arenas of Exatlon in the United States. Although what is happening is unknown in detail, several portals have already shared unconfirmed information about the new wave of the virus that would have returned much more contagious, which led the production to stop to rethink strategies that guarantee the safety of those involved.

Telemundo responds to allegations of COVID-19 in EXATLON 6 USA

But before the incessant rumors, from Telemundo they sent to the HoyMismo newsroom a statement in which they make it clear that their priority is the safety of all those involved in the sixth season of Exatlon United States, and for this reason they are being forced to do so. this short guideline to fine-tune strategies that guarantee that the strict security regulations that have been implemented remain in place and that the next Exatlon USA installment continues its course without major inconveniences.

Here is Telemundo’s statement:

“The health and safety of our talent, production team and employees is always our top priority. In order to maintain a safe work environment for all those involved in the production of Exatlon United States, we have made changes to our production plans and for this reason we will now launch the new season on January 17. “

A sixth season that promises to be historic

The truth of all is that the return of Exatlon United States is imminent with a new installment in which 24 completely new warriors will give their all in the fierce arenas to achieve that coveted glory that others have already achieved. In parallel to this, they will be competing day by day for incredible prizes in circuits that are becoming more and more intricate as part of this challenge that season after season, it becomes the definitive favorite of the Hispanic audience in the United States.

The sixth season will be led by the experienced Venezuelan sports journalist Frederik Oldenburg, accompanied by the first winner of the competition, Marisela “Chelly” Cantú, who from the Dominican Republic are already fine-tuning details for the expected return. There will also be more prizes, new circuits and all the excitement that Exatlon United States has used to.

We are ready!

